“Bakhmut stands, defense forces hold city.” This was underlined by the chief of staff of the Ukrainian presidency, Andriy Yermak, in a tweet in which he attaches photographs of the visit today with Zelensky to the soldiers engaged at the front. “Together with President Zelensky and the team today in the direction of Bakhmut. It is a great honor for me to be here, next to our heroes, Ukrainian warriors,” writes Yermak, “The president awarded the military, we discussed the current situation. Bakhmut is standing. The defense forces hold the city”.

Zelensky: ‘Zaporizhzhia bombed with bestial ferocity’

Zelensky on telegram denounced the indcriminati attacks in Zaporizhia. “Right now, a Russian missile has hit a multi-story building. Russia is shelling the city with bestial ferocity. city, our state, our people.” And then he attacked Russia, the day after the meeting between Putin and Xi. “More than 20 killer Iranian drones, plus missiles and numerous bombings. And that alone in the last night of Russian terror against Ukraine. Every time someone tries to hear the word ‘peace’ in Moscow, another is given there order for these criminal raids,” Zelensky wrote. “The success of Ukraine’s land, air and sea forces truly brings peace closer. Full compliance with the sanctions regime against Russia restores the strength of the UN Charter. Global unity can restore global stability” .

Moscow has warned the United States not to “test Russia’s patience” by continuing drone overflights over the Black Sea. The new threat comes from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. The diplomat, quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency, said that the US “cynically denies” the ban imposed by Russia on overflights in an area of ​​the Black Sea following the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

ANSA agency Pact on the new world order. Zelensky wants to hear from Beijing. The White House criticizes: ‘China does not have an impartial position on the war’ (ANSA)

The regional military administration of Kiev said on Telegram that three people were killed and seven others were injured following a drone attack launched last night by Russian forces. “As a result of a night-time drone strike in the Kiev region, a civilian target was damaged. Currently, we are aware of three dead and seven injured. The information is being clarified,” the message read. The air raid alarm also sounded over Kiev this morning,

Kishida to Bucha: ‘I am outraged by the brutality that took place here’

An assessment of the attacks came from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev in its daily update on the conflict: 114 Russian attacks repelled yesterday in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine. Russian troops continue to concentrate their offensives in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions, the army said. The Ukrainian Air Force conducted six attacks on Russian bases, while ground forces destroyed an ammunition depot, two anti-aircraft missile systems, a radar station and another key unidentified military facility. Yesterday, Russia launched 10 missiles into Ukraine, 32 air raids and 90 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems, targeting civilian infrastructure.