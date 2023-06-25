Zelensky: “We need F-16s to defend Ukraine and Europe from the Russians”

The progress of the Ukrainian counter-offensive has been very slow in the last two weeks: only eight villages have been liberated so far. The US has expressed its disappointment at the mediocre results of the counter-offensive. And for this, Zelensky still asks for weapons

Zelensky’s strong point: ask for more weapons.

“The Ukrainian army is protecting Europe from the Russians, but for that it needs more weapons.”

Strong statement by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskywho since Friday has returned to ask for further aid from the allies.

“Kiev needs F-16 aircraft and tactical missile systems (ATACMS),” Zelensky stressed.

“The security of Europe’s eastern flank depends only on the Ukrainian defence,” Zelensky reiterated, for the avoidance of doubt.

Slow and ineffective counteroffensive

The progress of the Ukrainian counter-offensive has been very slow in the last two weeks: only eight villages have been liberated so far (Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blagodatne, Lobkovebe, Neskuchne and Pyatykhakty).

Even the USA, although not openly, has expressed its disappointment at the mediocre results obtained so far from the long-awaited counter-offensive.

In an interview with the English newspaper “The Guardian”, the Commander of the Kiev land forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, he admitted that “the situation is difficult” and that it is more complicated than expected to penetrate the Russian defenses.

More bombing of Ukraine

On the 486th day of war, Russian bombing continued: during the night, the Oblasts of Sumy and Dnipetrovsk (also the city of Nikopol) were hit, causing at least one victim, a 71-year-old man.