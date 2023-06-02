Zelensky’s appeal: ‘All of Europe in NATO and in the EU’

All European countries, all the states bordering Russia to the West, must join NATO and the EU. This is the only guarantee of security needed today. A little over a month before the summit of the Atlantic Alliance Volodymyr Zelensky puts in place his final pressing. Ukraine wants to join NATO in some way and, at the end of the year, is betting everything on Brussels’ yes to the opening of negotiations for European membership. The Ukrainian president left nothing to chance: launching his appeal to the 45 leaders – including Giorgia Meloni – of the European Political Community (EPC) gathered in Moldova at Mimi Castle. In a country that, like Ukraine, has Russian troops de facto within its borders. And, like Ukraine, it aspires to see its entry into the great European family sealed.

At Mimi Castle, an ancient estate in the village of Bulboaca considered a legend of Moldovan wines in these latitudes, Zelensky presented himself, arriving from Odessa. The number one in Kiev immediately established himself as the star of an EPC summit that consolidates the format conceived by Emmanuel Macron in March 2022, effectively acting as a large container for exchanges, disagreements, informal agreements between European countries in their broadest sense. The one that goes from Iceland to Georgia, from Great Britain to Kosovo. The only sour note was the absence of Recep Tayyp Erdogan: the Sultan, fresh from re-election, this time said no compared to the first edition. By raising the wall between Turkey and Europe a little more, and not only in the anti-Russian strategy. It hasn’t been all sunshine and roses at Mimi Castle. The Serbian president Alexandr Vucic and the president of Pristina Vjosa Osmani, with Kosovo back in flames, for example did not say anything. Still, everyone talked to each other. And all of them, already with their presence, widen the gap that divides them from Russia. Zelensky arrived in Bulboaca true to his line. Kiev needs and wants a coalition of countries for fighter jets, believes that only the Patriots can ensure a winning air shield. There is no truce, there is no ceasefire on the horizon. “We will win until we stop”, was the promise of Zelensky, wearing an ordinance military green T-shirt. But there is talk of a peace plan at Mimi Castle. “We are in the organization phase, we certainly want to involve as many countries as possible”, explained Zelensky, answering those who asked him if the summit will really be held in Paris at the beginning of July.

“There is no date,” the leader of Kiev held back. But one thing seems certain: the summit will be based on a plan drawn up by Ukraine and the presence of Russia, at least at the moment, is not contemplated. After all, Zelensky recalled, Moscow won’t stop attacking. The light is far away, the EPC summit serves above all to structure the anti-Russian soft power that wants to enlarge the EU and take it a little further to the West. Meloni, who spoke at the plenary session immediately after Zelensky, certainly does not say against it. “This is a summit which serves to say that there is no such thing as a Serie A Europe and a Serie B Europe. Europe is not a club, it is a civilization”, underlined the Italian premier, once again assuring that Rome is in front row support for Kiev. And on entry into NATO, Meloni “spoke of open doors”, specifying that the Alliance meeting in Vilnius will deal with the matter. The premier had a trilateral agreement with Mark Rutte and Ursula von der Leyen, on the side of migrants and the Tunisian crisis. And you also took the opportunity to cheer Vox, the cousins ​​of Fdi who could be among the protagonists of Pedro Sanchez’s defeat next month. Zelensky, meanwhile, cashed the opening from Briton Rishi Sunak. While Macron has assured that “clear support” will come from NATO. However, the French president, the true kingmaker of the EPC, still does not close completely to Vladimir Putin. “If he serves, I talk to everyone,” he explained. But at the moment, there are no topics for the Allies to discuss with Moscow. And the goal, as President Sergio Mattarella said, is to seek a peace but “just, and not to the detriment of the attacked”.

Borrell’s ultimatum on Kosovo: ‘Serious consequences’

If Kosovo does not comply with the EU’s “three clear requests” to hold new local elections guaranteeing the participation of Serbs and to start the Association of Serb-majority municipalities, “there will be serious consequences for our relations”: thus in a tweet the EU high representative, Josep Borrell, after discussing the “dangerous situation in the north of Kosovo” with the presidents of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, and of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic on the sidelines of the summit.

