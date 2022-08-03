Since July 30, the borrowers no longer even have the coverage offered by the on-call service: “There has been no communication of any kind”

An August without general practitioner for seven hundred patients of Zelo Buon Persico and Merlino. If since last December, after the suspension of the doctor who was in charge of them (because she personally chose not to be vaccinated with the Covid preparations), her patients had been able to contact the medical guard, since 30 July it has not been more so. The borrowers will have to choose another doctor and take action for the exchange procedure by contacting their municipality of residence or the health authority.

To date, about 700 patients would be in this situation, compared to the 1,500 who were previously treated by the “no vax” doctor. More than half had already decided to choose another doctor, while the others had continued to go to the emergency medical service pending the return to service of their general practitioner. At present, it is not yet known when this will take place.

