What do we ask of technology when events like the IFA in Berlin arrive? May they make us savor the future, that they give us the sensation of touching the science fiction we saw and read as children, that they amaze us, also providing us with objects that seem designed to make the future more beautiful, comfortable and fascinating.





From this point of view, the folding screens, albeit with ups and downs, have given a nice shake up to the stagnant smartphone market, while as regards tablets and laptops, just wade through the new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED for a minute to almost hear the initials of Star. Trek.





It has a 17.3-inch 2.5K 4: 3 touchscreen that folds in the center to create two 12.5-inch and 1920 x 1280 3: 2 displays, a magnetic keyboard that stows between the two screens when your computer it is closed and that if placed on one of the two screens turns everything into a normal laptop. The other specifications are top of the range: 12th generation Intel i7 processor, 1 TB of solid state hard drive, up to 16 GB of RAM, nine hours of battery life, 4 hours of battery life after half an hour of charging, materials value everywhere. The weight is 1.5 kg, while the thickness is inevitably greater than a normal laptop: 3.4 centimeters. The price obviously reflects all this: 3,299 euros in the basic configuration, up to 3,999 euros.





“It is our Formula 1 – explains Bastian Albinus – Senior Industrial Design Manager of Asus – a product whose design alone sets in motion a mechanism that serves to look forward, to think of new solutions that then have an impact on all the other products. It is a bit like going to the Moon, the things you learn later will serve you and you will also use them on Earth. In fifteen years these devices could be the norm, or not because maybe we will discover even more advanced technologies, but it will still be an exciting journey ”.





The ways in which the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED can be used are essentially four: in one the screen is open and positioned horizontally on the stand at the back, with the mechanical keyboard in front. The designers preferred not to insert a stand that also worked vertically in order not to make the whole thing even more heavy.





In the second mode the computer is positioned like a normal laptop, but always with the keyboard detached, so as to be able to exploit the entire length of the screen for a long time, as if it were a sort of waterfall. Finally, the third is the most classic, i.e. keyboard resting on one of the two screens while the other behaves like a 12.5-inch laptop. Or, you can use it as a large tablet, or even use one of the two screens for a virtual keyboard if you’re in a hurry. The experience gained by Asus with Zenbooks and Zephyrus Duo, or laptops with a second small screen positioned in front of the keyboard, can be seen in the options offered to better manage the position of the windows in the screens. If desired, it is possible to automatically divide it into two or three sections or anchor a certain window in a position to prevent it from moving when the panel is rotated.





“We think of this product as something that technology lovers will love, as well as those who can’t wait to show the latest news – explains Sascha Krohn, Senior Global Technical Marketing Manager – for us it was a challenge, because not everyone has I immediately believed in the project and each step required many revisions and many agreements with all the partner producers. But you know what one of the biggest challenges was: the keyboard. Nobody wanted to make us a custom magnetic keyboard! Yet they are such common objects. “

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED was designed in collaboration with Intel to try to achieve the best balance between performance and autonomy, but there are many other challenges it will have to overcome in the coming months. In fact, it will be interesting to understand how it can withstand everyday use, what things it could do better than a normal laptop that costs three times less and in which it could complicate the situation in ways that we do not know today, because obviously not all products can cover every need.

However, the first glance was very positive, the screen looks bright and full of colors, the keyboard comfortable, although perhaps a small rise underneath could help, and there was no uncertainty in the various configuration changes. We will have to understand how the applications will behave, if the declared autonomy will hold up, how it could work for working, playing or streaming. What is certain, however, is that the Zenbook 17 immediately makes you want to take it everywhere and find excuses to use it all the time. Sure, if you can afford it.