Zentiva

Prague, March 21, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

The company continues to strengthen its contribution to a healthier planet as part of its sustainability strategy

Zentiva is celebrating International Forest Day today and is committed to planting 1 million trees by 2030. As a manufacturer of high-quality, affordable medicines, Zentiva generates carbon emissions and is aware of its impact on the environment. For this reason, the company has committed to a strong sustainability program as part of its business strategy.

Nick Haggar, CEO of Zentiva:“At Zentiva we ensure the supply of medicines and our products are trusted by more than 100 million people in Europe and beyond. We have defined a comprehensive sustainability strategy and committed to becoming carbon neutral for Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 2030. Beyond In addition, we continue to invest in programs to improve our efficiency in energy, water and waste management I am proud that these are real actions and not just commitments on paper.”

Zentiva’s journey to sustainability began in 2019 with the planting of the first trees in Romania. Since then, the company has planted more than 250,000 trees as part of its reforestation and offsetting program. Formalizing the 1 million tree commitment is another milestone for the team.

Ines Windisch, Head of HR, Communication & Sustainability: “Everyone in our company is involved in the sustainability agenda because we believe that every small step and contribution counts. We focus our efforts not only on efficiency programs, but also on biodiversity by helping nature to recover and restore local ecosystems. There is only one planet and we want future generations to be able to enjoy life on earth as much as we do.”

Zentiva continued to significantly reduce its carbon emissions in 2022 after already decreasing 16% in 2021. It is important that all companies work to reduce their environmental impact and the Zentiva team is proud of the progress they are making. The company’s sustainability strategy is based on 3 pillars: People, Partners and Planet. Zentiva will achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by focusing on reducing carbon emissions, sourcing renewable energy, and increasing efficiencies in energy, water, and waste management.

