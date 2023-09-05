ZEQ experts develop focus analysis to identify potential savings in hospital technology parks

Mannheim – The economic situation of many German hospitals currently looks bleak. In order to be prepared for the future, new, creative approaches have to be found. Classic savings measures, such as personnel and material costs, have been exhausted and are often not an option. With a focus analysis of the existing technology equipment, potential savings of a six to seven-digit amount can be gained.

The structural change in the German hospital landscape is currently putting clinics in an awkward position. The future is uncertain for many. Until politicians make a decision, the hospital management has to act on its own. The first motto is: save. But due to the shortage of skilled workers and price increases in different material cost areas, classic savings approaches, such as personnel or material costs, are not an option. Our experts in technology management have developed a focus analysis which, for the first time, identifies potential savings in a hospital’s technology park and thus enables significant economic effects.

With the focus analysis, two areas of the technology park of a hospital are illuminated – medical technology and information technology. In the analysis field of information technology, the IT structure with its communication technology interfaces and security technologies including the existing connection of imaging medical devices including all maintenance contracts is analyzed. In the field of medical technology, the stock of medical technology equipment is checked taking into account § 21 (4) (5) KHEntgG and all maintenance contracts are analyzed.

Based on the data from the focus analysis, a result report is created with immediate measures and their economic effects as well as their temporal relevance. In addition, the cost development when implementing the measures from the focus analysis is compared with the development when the current situation is updated, taking into account existing cost risks. This allows you to see at a glance how promising an optimization of the technology park is.

The focus analysis raises economic efficiency effects in technology operations in the six to seven-digit range. The measures can be included directly in the business plan.

More information at:

ZEQ AG

ZEQ is one of the leading management consultancies for hospitals, psychiatric wards and rehabilitation clinics. Customers include over 400 clinics in German-speaking countries – including numerous university clinics and large private and public clinic groups. The primary goal is to accompany every hospital to achieve maximum performance and thereby realize the brand essence “For the best hospital you can be” in every project. In addition, ZEQ offers services in the fields of strategy, profitability, processes, digitization, employer attractiveness, management development, technology management and surveys. ZEQ has received several awards for the health care industry, including in the “Best Consultant” study by brand eins and statista.

