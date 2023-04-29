The beautiful season is coming and with it the desire to have an enviable physical shape.

To achieve this goal it is important to provide our body with the nutrients and hydration necessary to better face the next summer season.

If we want to have an enviable physical shape it is advisable to know the nutritional and caloric intake of foods that we ingest so as to balance them properly.

Not everyone knows but There are foods without calories. These are foods that actually contain some calories but they are very few.

There are those who even talk about negative calories, i.e. foods that activate the metabolism so as to allow you to burn more calories than those ingested and therefore these are foods that help you lose weight.

It is mostly about plant foods, rich in fiber and vitamins which activate thermogenesis, i.e. the body burns calories while eating, with chewing, digestion and absorption of nutrients.

But what foods are we talking about? Here are all zero calorie foods.

Zero calorie foods, here are the 10 incredible foods that help you get back in shape

Before seeing what zero calorie foods are, it is advisable to understand what calories are.

These are energy sources for the human body but as for everything it is advisable not to exceed by avoiding the consumption of foods that are too caloric, with fats that are difficult to dispose of and which cause an increase in cholesterol.

The “food calorie”refers to the **contribution in terms of energy** that each single food is able to supply to the human body.

The unit of measurement that expresses the energy value of foods is defined as la kilocaloria (kcal).

The Ministry of Health expressly wanted the caloric intake to be indicated on the food labels of foods on the market.

The wording a low calorie refers to a product that contains no more than 40 kcal/100 g for solids or more than 20 kcal/100 ml for liquids.

While a product is defined a reduced calorie content, when the energy value is reduced by at least 30%. While it is defined as without calories when the product contains no more than 4 kcal/100 ml.

Taking into account the parameters indicated by the Ministry of Health, it is possible to identify a list of calorie-free foodsand low-calorie foods.

Of course, no other ingredients such as sugar, milk, flavourings, should be added to these products. Therefore to be considered zero calories they must be consumed in purity.

Among the zero-calorie vegetables we find cucumbers, watercress, celery, cauliflower, asparagus, lettuce, fennel, spinach and zucchini.

Zero calorie foods, these are vegetables

Among the zero calorie vegetables we find the celery with only 20 calories per 100gr. In diets it is widely used as an excellent hunger-breaker snack. Its digestion involves a higher energy consumption than the calories introduced by eating it.

Another zero calorie food is cauliflower. This provides our body with about 25 calories per 100g. It is a vegetable very rich in water and therefore widely used to counteract water retention and promotes the elimination of toxins.

Even fewer calories for the cucumber: only 12 calories per 100gr. Composed of 95% water and rich in phosphorus, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin K, it is considered a highly recommended food for detox diets.

Naturally, it cannot be missing from the list of zero calorie foods the salad. The least caloric of all is the iceberg variety with only 14 calories per 100 gr. Close behind is the Roman variety with 15 calories, rocket with 28 and watercress with 32.

Among the foods rich in fiber and vitamins that help deflate from liquids is the fennel which helps to have a flat stomach in no time. This vegetable has only 31 calories per 100g.

Then we have the spinach with only 23 calories every 100g e the courgettes which have only 17 calories in 100gr.

In addition to some zero-calorie foods, there are some drinks and spices which, if consumed regularly, can speed up the metabolism, keeping it always active.

It is the case of coffee and you but also bitter cocoa. These foods contain nerve substances such as caffeine, theophylline and theobrominewhich can help improve metabolism by speeding it up.

Plus some spices like pepper, turmeric and chilli they have practically zero calories, but even if consumed they accelerate metabolic reactions.