Berlin – It’s been a year since the breast cancer drug tamoxifen ran out in Germany. Now the Ministry of Health has presented a law intended to combat supply bottlenecks. But it does not meet this requirement. For the care of tamoxifen patients, the Effect of the law equal to zero.

THE LAW SAYS: There are measures that specifically focus on oncological drugs such as tamoxifen. In order for supply chains to become more diversified, a European manufacturer should always be given a chance in the tenders from now on. FOR SUPPLY THIS MEANS: Nothing. Most of the remaining tamoxifen manufacturers and suppliers are from Europe.

THE LAW SAYS: Prices for supply-critical medicines such as tamoxifen should be able to be increased by 50% – provided that there is a recommendation from the BfArM to the Ministry of Health and coordination with the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds. FOR SUPPLY THIS MEANS: Nothing. Because these price increases are not received by tamoxifen manufacturers at all. In the unchanged valid discount agreements that the manufacturers have concluded with the health insurance companies, it is stipulated that the difference between the old and the new price is to be paid directly to the health insurance companies. In contrast to pediatric medicines, the draft law also does not provide for a complete abolition of the fixed amounts.

No relief for tamoxifen manufacturers

Bork Bretthauer, Managing Director of Pro Generika, calls for the draft law to be amended: “If the law wants to relieve manufacturers, it must proceed consistently. Price increases mean nothing if the money ends up with the tills and not with the manufacturers. The production of pharmaceuticals must become economical again, otherwise manufacturers cannot invest in expanding their production.”

The last two manufacturers produce for 8 cents per tablet

In February 2022, there was a near-supply bottleneck for tamoxifen. At that time five manufacturers were on the market. Now there are only two – all others have stopped production. Hexal now has a market share of 80 percent and produces – nothing has changed – for a good 8 cents per tablet.

Thomas Weigold, Managing Director of Hexal, said: “We initiated additional special production of tamoxifen in 2022 to produce an extraordinary 20 million daily doses of tamoxifen. We see it as our responsibility to do this for society. But from an economic point of view, we cannot guarantee such exceptional productions in the long term at the current prices.”