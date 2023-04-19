Zero emissions 2035: the falsehood of Efuels and biofuels | Milena Gabanelli

Who in the next few years has to buy a car what will they choose? The forecasts of the sector leave no doubts, while the stakeholders and their political representatives take care of sowing them. Let’s start from two certain data: 1) the auto sector alone is among the main sources of climate-changing emissions in Europe, 2) from 2035 it will no longer be possible to register cars with internal combustion engines. Indeed, on 28 March, the European energy ministers ratified the regulation by majority vote: Italy, Bulgaria and Romania abstained, Poland opposed. Two exceptions are requested: Germany for Efuels and Italy for biofuels. The first was accepted because synthetic fuels are considered CO2-neutral. The second rejected. However, our country will return to office, especially after having received an opening to the role of biofuels in the process of decarbonisation of the transport sector by the G7 which took place in Sapporo in Japan on Sunday 16 April. The topic under discussion is: Can Efuel and biofuels be considered green? The professors of the Milan Polytechnic Marcello Colledani, Simone Franzò, Carlo Giorgio Visconti and the director of the Research Center of the Cnr Nicola Armaroli help us.

Efuels do not exist today Efuel stands for electrofuel: they are synthetic fuels made from carbon monoxide and hydrogenwhich do not exist in nature. Monoxide is obtained by capturing CO2 (for example from the chimneys of coal-fired power plants) and hydrogen from water with electrolysis: 9 kg of water are needed for every kg of hydrogen and 55 kWh of electricity, equal to electricity consumption weekly of an Italian family. It is therefore a very energy-intensive process. The final product is a liquid fuel which, when burned, has more or less the same polluting emissions as petrol. Can they therefore be considered neutral in terms of CO2 emissions? No, according to a study by Transport & Environment, a European think tank created by 61 non-profit organizations that observes the impacts of transport on the environment and health. Considering its entire life cycle, a car powered by synthetic fuels produced using 100% renewable energy would produce 82% less CO2 emissions than a traditional petrol car, while still having more impact than a battery-powered electric car , powered by 100% renewable energy, which would produce 87% less. But it is a technology still to come, and on which Germany’s Bosch and Porsche have been investing for years, which is why Germany pushes and protects this hypothetical segment market. If we get to large-scale production, they are fuels that will be especially good for heavy vehicles, such as ships and aircraft. See also Folic acid, a severe deficiency associated with dementia and Alzheimer's

Biofuels, the interest of Eni Similarly, Italy is betting on biofuels because there is Eni’s interest. They are obtained from the fermentation process of corn, rapeseed, palm oil, sugar cane. Today 90% comes from dedicated crops, which means land and water consumption. Exhausted oils from catering are also fine, but they should be imported: in Italy 40,000 tons are recovered every year and, even by transforming them all into fuel, we are talking about 0.25% of national annual consumption. When they burn, they emit less CO2, but they are not neutral because that emitted by the production processes and by the engine does not balance with that absorbed by the plants during the growth phase.

The electric way The electric car is already at an advanced stage and is considered the viable alternative for three reasons: 1) being a technology it has great room for improvement, unlike hydrocarbons, Efuels and biofuels; 2) it has the least environmental impact if powered by electricity from renewable sources, and this should happen by 2035; 3) it is more energy efficient: 70% against the 25% of the internal combustion engine. The critical point is the production of the batteries and their recycling.

The impact of batteries 90% of batteries today are made with lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt. 50% of cobalt is found in Congo, while 58% of lithium is in South America (Argentina, Bolivia and Chile). These are materials whose availability is undermined by strong demand, and there is also a question of monopoly: extraction, processing and production of batteries is at the 56.5% in Chinese hands. To be a little less dependent, it will be necessary to make a move on raw materialswhich also exist in Europe, and on the construction of gigafactories. According to data from Transport & Environment, specially developed for Computer room, today there are 6 major large-scale battery plants in Europe: the Chinese Datl in partnership with Mercedes, the Koreans Samsung Sdi, Sk innovation, LG Chem, the Chinese-Japanese Envision AESC, and only one is European: the Swedish Northvolt. In 2022, they churned out around 2.5 million batteries, compared to 2.6 million electric cars. But another 40 gigafactories are planned or under construction. The fact is that the whole process, from extraction to the final product, has a huge impact on both the environment and CO2 emissions. So where is the advantage? See also iPadOS 16 code reveals secrets, old iPad can use Stage Manager function as well

Battery life Each individual battery has a guaranteed duration of 8/10 years and 160,000 km of travel. Today in Europe the average life of a petrol car is ten years with a mileage of 100,000 km. A car battery is no longer usable when efficiency drops below 80%, but it can be reused in industry or as storage for renewable energy. At the end of its life, the battery materials can be recovered: over 80% cobalt, 95% nickel and copper and at least 90% lithium. In Europe today (Transport & Environment data) there are 27 pre-treatment plants with a total capacity of 150,000 t of batteries in 2022 (one is in Italy), and 7 recycling plants with a total capacity of 16,600 t of batteries. They are all saturated, but it is an expanding sector and one that should be focused on.

How much does recycling make? According to estimates by the Milan Polytechnic, by investing 5 billion at a European level, the gain is 2 billion a year. For our country, on the other hand, against an investment in recycling plants for 283 million euros, margins of 120 million are expected. The other front is that of search for substitute materials such as sodium, which can displace lithium. Once again China is ahead: the giant BYD presented the Seagull in Shanghai on 18 April, a city car with its own sodium ion batteries at the modest price of 10,638 euros. Technological evolution and the recycling of materials also involves the entire supply chain of solar and photovoltaic panels.

The final price For the consumer, even the most attentive environmentalist, in the end it’s a matter of price: today buying an economical electric car (segment B) costs more than one that runs on petrol. If we look at consumption, however, at the moment we spend the same: for both it takes 30 euros to travel 300 km. However, the differences are not trivial: the electric car has no maintenance, it breaks less, for the first 5 years you don’t pay the road tax. Recharge times: 2/3 hours for the full one, 20 minutes for the ultrafast one. See also A network of sensors to manage heavy traffic on roads and bridges