Title: Zinedine Zidane Reveals the Secret to His Incredible Physique

Less than a week ago, it was revealed that the Zidane family was enjoying a splendid vacation in Spain, specifically on the beautiful island of Ibiza. Throughout their summer getaway, the former Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, along with his wife and four children, indulged in the local gastronomy and relished the youthful atmosphere and breathtaking beaches that Ibiza offers.

One particular photograph captured the attention of social media, as all members of the Zidane Fernández family were seen posing on the beach, flaunting their perfectly toned bodies. The image garnered much praise, with comments highlighting the family’s impressive abs worthy of magazine covers.

However, amidst this tale of physical fitness, an unexpected revelation came to light. The key to Zidane’s remarkable physical condition, particularly the father’s sculpted physique, can be attributed to Emilio Butragueño. Butragueño, the current Director of Institutional Relations for Real Madrid, introduced Zidane to the discipline of yoga years ago when the French coach was still dazzling the world with his football skills.

According to Roberto Cela López, Zidane’s personal trainer, Butragueño and Zidane regularly practiced Bikram Yoga at the Bikram Yoga Barquillo studio. Since 2017, they also incorporated Inferno Pilates into their fitness routine. Zidane’s love for interval training, focused on core strength with isometric exercises, led them to engage in two sessions consecutively, a Bikram session at 10 am, followed by an Inferno Pilates session at 12 pm.

But what exactly are these disciplines? Bikram Yoga entails performing 26 postures in a room heated to 40 degrees Celsius, requiring both physical endurance and mental focus. On the other hand, Inferno Pilates, which has gained popularity in recent years, combines high-intensity exercises with 20-second intervals and 10 seconds of recovery in a room set at 35 degrees Celsius and 40% humidity.

Zidane’s commitment to these demanding practices has allowed him to maintain his magnificent physique, even though he retired from professional football seventeen years ago. His dedication to maintaining peak physical fitness serves as an inspiration to all, proving that age is no barrier to staying in incredible shape.

As the Zidane family concludes their vacation, they leave Ibiza with unforgettable memories and a newfound admiration for the achievements that disciplined fitness regimens can deliver. With Zidane’s physique now in the spotlight, fans continue to marvel at his commitment to health and well-being.

