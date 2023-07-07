Zimmer Biomet Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3209/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14284/2022 proposed by Zimmer Biomet Italia Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers State-Regions and Unified Conference, Sicilian Region Regional Department of Health Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia – Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Molise Region, Puglia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Aosta Valley, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Marche Region, Piedmont Region, Tuscany Region, Veneto Region, Emilia Romagna Region, and against Roche Diagnostics SpA

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 300.1 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Instance (PDF 96.0 Kb)

Appeal Reasons added Abruzzo (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Appeal Added grounds Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 0.53 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Lombardia (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Appeal Additional reasons Marche (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Molise (PDF 0.53 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Piedmont (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Puglia (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Sardinia (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Sicily (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Tuscany (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Trento (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Umbria (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Val D’Aosta (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Appeal Additional reasons Veneto (PDF 0.55 Mb)

