Notification notice for public proclamations to all manufacturers/distributors of medical devices operating in Italy affected by the Decree adopted by the Ministry of Health in concert with the Minister of Economy and Finance dated bearing Certification of exceeding the expenditure ceiling for medical devices at national and regional level for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 e 2018, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court decree III Quater n.09707/2022 of 3.12.2022 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14284/2022 Zimmer Biomet Italia srl ​​/ Ministry of Health

Attachments:

Decree (PDF 123.7 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Instance (PDF 453.1 Kb)