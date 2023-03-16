A tumor weighing almost eight kilos in the abdomen successfully removed without the need for transfusions from a 55-year-old woman.



The record-breaking surgery was performed at the San Marco Polyclinic in Zingonia, in the General and Oncological Surgery Unit directed by Stefano Olmi, for years a reference center for oncological surgery at not only a regional but also a national level. The mass, measuring 50 centimeters by 25 centimeters, completely occupied the woman’s abdomen, crushing the stomach, kidneys, liver and bladder, as well as the large main blood vessels.