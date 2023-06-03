Zombie drug, first victim in Europe: what consequences does the use of xylazine have?

Xylazine, the ‘zombie drug’ causing alarm in the US, has been linked to the death of a 43-year-old European man.

Also known as “tranq,” the zombie drug is used as a tranquilizer on cows and horses. Recently, however, the US illicit drug market is flooding, with dealers often mixing it with other illegal drugs, such as fentanyl and heroin.

It has now been revealed that zombie drugs have been found within Karl Warburtonof Solihull, UK, the boy was found dead in his home in May 2022. The man had a history of drug abuse and the published report reads that the man “he probably bought heroin and didn’t know it was laced with xylazine and fentanyl“.

It was concluded that the man’s death occurred from a combination of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and xylazine. There was evidence to suggest that this drug combination was injected.

Last year, a viral video of strange behavior among Americans first garnered attention. Many rumors began to circulate that there was a “virus zombie” that affects people.

What is zombie drug

When the salvation is injected, it can cause the formation of open wounds, such as skin ulcers and abscesses. With long-term use, these injuries they can spread to the arms and legs, causing tissue death, hence its nickname: zombie drug.

The salvationcalled “trans” o “tranq dopeWhen combined with heroin and fentanyl, it is used in veterinary medicine to induce sedation, pain relief and muscle relaxation, but is not approved for human use. Horses and cattle are treated with the sedative xylazine. This drug causes side effects, such as severe drowsiness e breathing problemswhich make it impossible for people to stand.

Anyone using the drug is at risk of developing open sores on the skin, which spread rapidly with prolonged contact. The eschar, or dead skin, it forms when ulcers first appear and, if left untreated, can lead to amputation. Since xylazine is a calminghigher doses cause users to pass out completely.

Who uses fentanyl cut with xylazine may pass out and get up many hours later. The likelihood of recovery is remote in the event of an overdose.

The drug works by binding to specific receptors in the central nervous system, causing sedation, muscle relaxation and analgesia. Xylazine also has some effects on the cardiovascular systemincluding lowering heart rate and blood pressure.

The term “zombie drug” is used to describe the extreme sedative and hallucinogenic effects that xylazine can produce, when ingested by humans.