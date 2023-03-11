Il global warming it is one of the greatest challenges that the greats of the Earth are forced to face. The increase in the earth’s temperature due to pollution is causing serious damage to the environment. The point of no return is near and the commitment must be total, above all in trying to eliminate emissions.

In addition to environmental consequences such as increasingly violent atmospheric events and droughts, there is another danger that is alarming the international scientific world: the melting of glaciers and the consequent reactivation of potentially lethal viruses for humans.

The perennial ice said permafrost which is found in the northernmost areas of the planet has been an excellent preservative for years not only thanks to the very low temperatures but also due to the absence of oxygen and light. In short, an ideal environment to hibernate everything that was inside. A time capsule that with global warming is bringing to light extinct animals and viruses that miraculously come back to life. This is a signal that should not be underestimated.

Zombie virus thawed in Siberia: should we worry?

In extreme northern Europe, between Siberia, North America and some areas of Russia, there is a layer of permanent ice called permafrost. A sort of mega freezer where time has stopped thousands of years ago. As temperatures rise, the permafrost layer is melting and starting to return hibernating plants, animals and organisms.

For example, it has recently returned some specimens of cave lion cubs, extinct about 10,000 years ago and often depicted in ancient paintings, or a rhinoceros with fur that populated Europe and northern Asia during the last ice ages.

But these discoveries are the least of the problems for scientists because the thawing is also bringing to light dormant viruses that were potentially lethal to humans until now. They are nicknamed virus zombie because after thousands and thousands of years they are finding the favorable conditions to come back to life. Can they be dangerous?

According to the result published by CNN on the analysis carried out by Jean-Michel Claverieprofessor emeritus of medicine and genomics at the Aix-Marseille University School of Medicine in France, would seem so.

The professor tested various soil samples taken from the Siberian permafrost to assess whether any viral particles were still infectious. The result was positive: viruses are alive and can still infect.

This is why the international scientific world is alarmed. The problem is not the latest zombie virus discovered in Siberia but the demonstration that these, if reactivated, are capable of infecting and becoming dangerous. Global warming is a growing problem and even the decisions taken by central governments will not solve it anytime soon. This means that temperatures on Earth will be higher and higher and more and more layers of permafrost will melt and bring dormant viruses back to light.

It’s not the first time that the alarm has been sounded about zombie viruses but by now the clues are clear and worrying. After the experience of the covid-19 we need to pay more attention.