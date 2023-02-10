The Zone diet is a complete and high-protein food plan that allows you to lose weight in a short time and regain perfect physical shape.

Thanks to the concentration of carbohydrates, proteins and fats that are perfectly balanced among them you can achieve a significant weight loss but also prevent the onset of various diseases. Going to work on weight and therefore on the general health of the body it is also possible to improve mood, feel more active and therefore also more projected to do physical activity.

The Zone Diet is a regimen low carb therefore it is based on a general principle of 40/30/30, or the percentages of foods that must be consumed: 40% calories from carbohydrates, 30% calories from protein and 30% calories from fat. In this way a very subtle and precise balance is obtained which allows you to balance blood sugar and therefore also other levels of values ​​such as cholesterol, determining not only slimming and weight loss but also an overall improvement in general health.

The Italian zone diet

When we eat packaged products, rich in sugar and the like, the body goes into an inflammatory state. By following this diet, on the other hand, we go to fight the general state and therefore restore the balance. This was devised by the American biochemist Barry Sears and had huge success. With the study of lipids and related research, the scholar had determined how many functions related to hormones are able to determine a lack of balance and therefore also an increase in weight.

The regime can also be extended to sportsmen obviously with a different method. There is also the Italian area which is based on the American one but, obviously, takes into account the typically Mediterranean products. The body reacts very well but it is always necessary to be followed by a doctor specialized in the nutritional path, without undertaking any do-it-yourself diet which can prove dangerous to health.

Hormones like the insulin and the glucagon they are very important and therefore it is important that they are always correctly regulated in the body. In fact, they are responsible for blood sugar fluctuations. Insulin is the storage hormone and therefore is produced to store sugar. If these levels are adequate, the cells have the right fuel but if they are excessive, they become fat and therefore create localized fat. Glucagon, on the other hand, is its direct antagonist, it goes to release energy from reserves. With the control of these two hormones the energy function is balanced.