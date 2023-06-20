Zoom coming to Google TV, initially only on Sony Bravia TVs

Zoom, the video conferencing app that exploded in popularity during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemicis finally getting a official release on Google TV and Android TVbut it won’t be available to everyone.

Announced today, an official Zoom app will be released on Google TV in early summer. That means it could launch as early as next week, but is more likely to arrive in a few weeks. No matter when the “Zoom for TV” app launches, it will allow users to participate in video calls and conferences from your TV without the hassle of sideloading that some have used in the past.

“Zoom for TV” will be available through the Google Play Store for Google TV, but it won’t be available for all devices. For the moment, the debut of Zoom’s Android TV operating system will be exclusive to televisions Sony Bravia.

This exclusivity agreement has been made in part for the accessory Sony’s Bravia Cam launched with its 2022 range. The app will also be available only on “select” Bravia TVs, i.e. those compatible with the Bravia Cam accessory.

Sony explains in a Press release: “With Zoom on BRAVIA TVs, you can now communicate easily across the big screen with BRAVIA CAM. This includes communication videoscreen sharing and collaboration tools that can be accessed in three simple steps: connect the BRAVIA CAM to the TV, install the Zoom application and launch it with the TV remote control.“

It remains to be seen when, or even if, Zoom will come to other Google TV or Android TV devices. Zoom will also support Apple’s tvOS 17, which has a feature that allows users to connect an iPhone to act as a wireless webcam for their TV.

