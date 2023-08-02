Zucchini Cream Soup with Potatoes: Fast, light & delicious!

Cream of Zucchini Soup with Potatoes is an extremely tasty and easy-to-make dish that can be prepared in many different ways. To prove it to you, we’ve rounded up two vegetarian recipes in this article that can be easily adapted to create a vegan alternative.

Italian zucchini cream soup with potatoes and butter (+ vegan option)

This Creamy Italian Zucchini and Potato Soup is extremely easy to make and tastes irresistible when you make it with nice, fresh veggies. Also, it doesn’t contain cream, just a spoonful of butter, which you can substitute with coconut oil if you don’t eat animal products.

preparation time: 35 minutes

Cream of Zucchini Soup Calories: 166kcal

portions: 4

Ingredients for 4 servings

3 medium courgettes, grated with a grater (approx. 900g) 1 large potato, cut into medium chunks 1 liter chicken stock (you can also use vegetable stock) 2 cloves of garlic, chopped or grated 1 diced white onion 1 tablespoon olive oil 50g freshly grated parmesan (optional) salt and pepper for seasoning 1 tablespoon butter (use coconut oil for a vegan version)

Notes on the recipe: To get the best zucchini cream soup with potatoes, please note the following:

Only use fresh garlic, never powdered. Use the highest quality broth you can get, or homemade if you have it. You don’t need to peel the zucchini for this soup.

Step-by-step instructions

In a large saucepan, add the olive oil and sauté the onions until soft and translucent. Add the garlic and sauté for another 1 minute. Also let the grated zucchini fry for 1-2 minutes. Then bring the potatoes and chicken broth (or vegetable broth) to a boil. Once they are boiling, reduce the heat and let simmer for 20 minutes. Turn off the heat and use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth and creamy. Finally, add the grated Parmesan (if using) and your choice of butter and season with salt and pepper.

Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for 3-4 days or frozen.

Recipe for Zucchini Cream Soup with Potatoes and Cheddar

Delicious, low in calories and healthy, this Zucchini Cream Soup with Potatoes and Cheddar is a great dish to make during zucchini season. It also freezes beautifully and can be enjoyed anytime!

total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients for 8 servings

1 kg courgettes, roughly diced 500 g potatoes, unpeeled and roughly diced 1 l vegetable stock 2 cloves garlic, chopped 1 teaspoon salt + 1 teaspoon pepper 100 g grated sharp cheddar cheese (Cheddar also has a vegan alternative in stores) grated nutmeg for garnish ( optionally)

Instructions for the preparation

Heat a soup pot with olive oil. Once hot, add the chopped onions and sauté until just beginning to soften (about a couple of minutes). Add the chopped potatoes and the broth to the pot. Bring the whole thing to a boil and reduce the heat to let it simmer. Cover the pot and cook for 5 minutes. Add the zucchini to the pot, cover and cook for another 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, stir in the cheese and season with nutmeg, salt and pepper. Using a blender, puree the soup to desired consistency. Serve the soup with additional shredded cheese, green onions, and nutmeg, if desired.

For freezing: Allow soup to cool to room temperature before transferring to airtight freezer bags and freezing for up to 3 months.

