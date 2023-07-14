Zucchini salad with feta and noodles: recipe for summer

How to make an easy zucchini salad with feta and pasta for the summer days? Good question. The raw shredded zucchini, protein-packed chickpeas, crunchy pistachios, sun-dried tomatoes, and seriously excellent dressing make this salad a new favorite.

When it comes to pasta salad, you can always experiment with new flavors, textures, and even entire cultures. There are countless paths you can take. The possibilities are limitless. When combined, the recipe’s ingredients result in a zucchini pasta salad that’s simultaneously fresh, crunchy, salty, and filling.

Recipe for zucchini salad with feta and pasta

This is how you can prepare the delicious salad!

Ingredients

For the dressing:

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 80ml red wine vinegar 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice 2 medium garlic cloves, chopped 1 teaspoon honey 120ml olive oil

For the salad:

2 medium courgettes 250g uncooked, short pasta such as rigatoni, penne or farfalle 1 small red onion, thinly sliced ​​1 can chickpeas, drained 30-40g sun-dried tomatoes, julienned 150g crumbled feta cheese 40g pistachios, coarse chopped

preparation

In a large bowl, whisk together the honey, garlic, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard. Pour in the olive oil while stirring until well combined. Season with salt and pepper, then set the dressing aside. Mix the zucchini with the dressing after cutting them into paper-thin ribbons with a vegetable peeler or mandolin. Put some salt in a large kettle of water and bring it to a boil. Add the noodles and cook until al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain the pasta and place in a bowl with the courgettes, red onions, chickpeas and sun-dried tomatoes. Add the feta and pistachios and mix well. Serve immediately or store tightly covered with cling film in the fridge. It’s ideal to eat this salad within a day of making it, as the zucchini will begin to soak up the marinade after 24 hours.

The zucchini salad is ideal for making ahead of time or storing for lunch the next day. If you serve creamy dressings just before eating, the salad will stay fresh in the refrigerator for two days.