Zucchini salad with tomatoes: try a refreshing recipe

Great for a quick lunch or as an accompaniment to a simple dinner, Zucchini Salad with Tomatoes is nutritious and easy to make. This salad is also easy to carry, so it’s also perfect for summertime gatherings like cookouts, picnics, and more.

Italian Zucchini Salad is light and fluffy but packed with flavor – zucchini noodles in a mild Italian dressing with corn, spicy red onions, juicy tomatoes, fresh basil and melty mozzarella. It pairs well with a variety of meats and seafood.

Recipe for zucchini salad with tomatoes

The Zucchini Salad with Tomatoes is a delicious summer salad that you can’t get enough of. It is very easy to prepare, but looks elegant and tastes delicious. Serve this dish as a healthier alternative to the usual mayonnaise-based side dishes. You can also add prosciutto if you like or serve the salad vegetarian.

Ingredients

For the dressing:

120ml olive oil 60ml red wine vinegar (or white wine vinegar) 1 clove garlic, chopped 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1-2 teaspoons honey salt and ground black pepper

For the salad:

100g prosciutto 3 medium courgettes, cut into spirals 2 large corn on the cob, grilled and seeds removed ½ red onion, thinly sliced ​​230g mozzarella balls 150g cherry tomatoes, halved 10g fresh basil, roughly chopped, plus more salt to garnish and black pepper, to taste

preparation

First prepare the dressing: the ingredients should be mixed together in a bowl. Season the dressing with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Mix the ingredients together thoroughly with the whisk. You can change the sweetness with honey, salt and pepper. If you want to add prosciutto: Put it in the 200 degree oven. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the prosciutto out in a single layer without overlapping the slices. Roast in the oven for 9-11 minutes. Then remove the baking sheet from the oven, put it on a wire rack. Allow the prosciutto to cool. In a large bowl, mix together the zucchini, corn, red onion, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and basil. Add some black pepper but no salt. Mix all the ingredients well. Pour some dressing on top and toss all the ingredients well. You can garnish the salad with the crispy prosciutto and more basil.