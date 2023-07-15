Zucchini taste bitter, what can you do? 5 important tips

Bitter zucchini are inedible and eating them can lead to life-threatening poisoning. Proper handling of the fruit can save both life and crops. Do your zucchini taste bitter? You can do that!

Zucchini Taste Bitter: Are They Edible?

Zucchini are one of the most popular crops in the home garden. It is all the more annoying when, after all the care and effort, the fruit tastes bitter. The plant’s own ingredient cucurbitacins is to blame for the bitter taste of zucchini, cucurbits and cucumbers. It is usually found in very small amounts in all fruits of the cucurbit family. Sometimes, however, the toxic bitter substance can accumulate in the plants. A high concentration of cucurbitacins can lead to life-threatening poisoning. The toxic substances are not decomposed during cooking, baking and grilling. Even sugar, salt or spices cannot mitigate the bitter taste – and also cannot break down the toxins.

Therefore, all courgettes should be tasted before processing and disposed of immediately if they taste bitter. The risk of poisoning is particularly high in older people because they can perceive the taste less intensely.

Why do zucchini become bitter? drought and heat

The zucchini taste bitter, if they have a high concentration of toxic ingredients. Homegrown fruit in particular sometimes tastes bitter – because certain mistakes were made in the care. What causes the bitter taste?

Long periods of heat and drought are the main reason why the courgettes taste bitter. At temperatures above 26° Celsius, the toxins develop faster. Nitrates and nitrogen fertilizer residues can also contribute to the bitter taste.

What can you do?

Drip irrigation is an effective measure against heat stress in zucchini. On the one hand, it enables precise, area-wide application. On the other hand, the punctiform application enables better water absorption. The soil remains moderately moist and can also tolerate rainstorms better. At the same time, this irrigation method prevents the formation of waterlogging and enables better absorption of the irrigation water.

If you want to water your zucchini yourself when it is hot, you should do this with a watering can early in the morning. Water the plants from below and very slowly so that the soil can absorb the water. At temperatures above 30° Celsius, the vegetables should be watered every two days.

Another way to keep the soil moist for longer is to stretch a shade net. These shade nets filter sunlight and control solar radiation. They can be installed both outdoors and in the greenhouse.

You can also protect the soil from drying out with a layer of mulch. Straw is particularly good for zucchini.

Bitter zucchini: the neighboring plants are to blame

It is often due to a planting error. Like all crops, zucchini has good and bad neighbors. The bad ones include the ornamental gourds. If these are planted in the immediate vicinity of zucchini outdoors, accidental pollination can result in crossbreeding. These new fruits taste almost exclusively bitter and are not edible. Therefore, zucchini and pumpkins should be planted at least 3 meters apart.

What can you do? Avoid these neighboring plants

Other bad neighbors are radishes, tomatoes, potatoes and aubergines – they can activate a plant hormone. The zucchini fruits become mushy while still on the plant and are inedible after harvest.

Harvesting too late: This is how the ripening time affects the bitterness!

Harvesting courgettes, cucumbers and pumpkins at the right time is very important. Because during the ripening period, the formation of toxins is particularly intensive. The longer the fruit stays on the plant, the higher the likelihood that the plants will taste bitter.

Don’t let zucchini grow too big

Zucchini in particular should not be allowed to grow too large. The ripening time can vary depending on the variety and the weather. With regular watering, the first fruits in the greenhouse are ripe after about 40 days. For outdoor plants, the ripening period in hot and dry weather is about 50 days, in normal weather – 60 days. The fruit length can vary between 14 cm and 20 cm. Don’t let the courgettes get too big, they lose their aroma, have too many seeds and often taste bitter.

After the serious harvest, you should cut off the ripe fruit regularly, ideally once every 10 days. This promotes renewed flowering and fruit formation.

Zucchini taste bitter despite good care? Check the ground conditions

Sometimes poor soil quality can also have a negative effect on fruit formation. Certain soils can contain more toxins, which are then taken up by the plants via the irrigation water and accumulate in the fruit. Too acidic soil can also affect the taste.

How to store the vegetables properly to avoid bitter taste

You’ve harvested the zucchini and the fruit is actually very flavorful and not bitter at all. The question now is how to store them properly. So that the zucchini does not rot, the fruit should be stored unwashed in the refrigerator.

If you have harvested a lot of zucchini, you can wash, peel, blanch and freeze them. This way they last longer and can be used in the future when preparing soups and dishes.

Zucchini taste bitter: the most important things summarized

Do your zucchini taste bitter? Then proceed as follows:

Bitter zucchini are poisonous and should definitely be disposed of. All other fruits of the plant should be tasted before consumption and processing. Sort out and discard bitter specimens. If the heat is prolonged, water the plants accordingly. Do not delay the harvest: large courgettes contain more bitter substances and are often poisonous. If nothing else helps, have the soil tested in a laboratory and possibly correct the pH value. Store the zucchini properly after harvest.

Zucchini are easy-care plants that bear plenty of fruit. Bitter fruits contain a toxin in high amounts and can lead to life-threatening poisoning. They should therefore definitely be disposed of. The plant itself needs more water, organic fertilizer and protection from heat and drought. Those who correct their care mistakes will be rewarded with many edible fruits.

