Zuckerberg loses patience with Musk: “He doesn’t confirm the date and takes his time, it’s not serious”. And Nardella’s proposal appears

The push and pull on the mixed martial arts match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, which seemed like a provocation and instead then took shape, continues. This meeting is not to be done. Still. Then there will be another tweet, another question and answer, and maybe something will change. But in the meantime, Zuckerberg’s post remains, who on his social Threads seems to lose patience with the Tesla owner. «I think we all agree that Elon is not serious, it’s time to move on», the founder of Meta writes to his followers, «I offered him a real date. Dana White – president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s MMA federation – has offered to make it a legitimate contest for charity. Elon didn’t confirm the date, said he needs surgery and now asks to take a test drive in my garden. If Elon really wants to organize a real date and an official event, he knows how to reach me. If not, it’s time to move on. I will focus on racing with people who take this sport seriously.” In fact, it seems that in the last few hours the founder of X Corp. has contacted his colleague asking him to organize a mini preparation meeting in his home garden in Palo Alto. A request that annoyed Zuckerberg, who allegedly told him to “train individually” and contact him again when he is “able to fight”.

I got this text message from Elon Musk at 4:44am CT showing a screenshot of some text messages in which he tells Mark Zuckerberg they should fight this Monday at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto. pic.twitter.com/krgRsH5P5G — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 13, 2023

The proposal of the mayor of Florence

And if it is still not clear what Musk’s intentions are, in Italy several locations have offered their candidacy to host the meeting: from Calabria to Toarmina, from Rome to Pompeii up to Benevento. Among the latest, also Florence. But Dario Nardella’s proposal goes a bit against the tide. Instead of offering a fighting arena, the mayor would like to transform the meeting into a contest of minds, “a ‘clash’ of ideas and visions about the future,” as he told the Republic, “in Piazza della Signoria, because Palazzo Vecchio was the scene of the challenge of two great minds such as Leonardo and Michelangelo”. Nardella then explains the historical reasons for the candidacy: «In 1504 two frescoes were commissioned for the Salone dei Cinquecento: Leonardo da Vinci painted the Battle of Anghiarito Michelangelo the Battle of Cascina. Art historians spoke of the great artistic challenge between two geniuses of the Renaissance. Five hundred years later it could be remembered with the intellectual challenge between two extraordinary figures of our age». Even if the artistic challenge didn’t arise because Michelangelo didn’t make the fresco, as the journalist recalls. «But all contemporaries spoke of it as the great challenge between the two», the mayor insists, «and ideally we can link it to this. And do it between two contemporary geniuses. Because in my opinion Musk and Zuckerberg are».

