Zuckerberg provokes Musk: the martial arts challenge not on X – the Final Hour

After Elon Musk announced that the match between him and Mark Zuckerberg in MMA, the discipline of mixed martial arts fighting in a cage, will be broadcast live on X, the owner of Meta also proposed a date, August 26 .





“I proposed it to him when he challenged me but he didn’t respond,” Zuckerberg wrote on Twitter’s competitor Threads. The Meta boss also launched a provocation to the patron of X proposing that the live broadcast be done “on a more reliable platform and that can really allow for fundraising”. Musk announced yesterday that the proceeds will be donated to associations that care for American veterans.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

