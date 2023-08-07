Zurzuvae, the FDA-approved postpartum depression pill

How does it work, what effects does it have and why isn’t the zuranolone-based pill produced by Biogen and Sage Therapeutics a panacea to combat postpartum depression? All the details

According to the Italian Ministry of Health, between 7 and 12% of women are affected by postpartum depression, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc) speak of one in 8 and other studies estimate that it affects up to 20% of new mothers .

These numbers are proof that it is not possible to know exactly how many women suffer from a disorder that is often not even recognized or treated, but which is much more common than you think. Now, however, the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) has approved Zurzuvae, a zuranolone-based pill produced by Biogen and Sage Therapeutics to combat postpartum depression.

Experts, however, advise patients experiencing the condition to consider psychotherapy anyway.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT TO TREAT POST PARTUM DEPRESSION

“Postpartum depression is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition in which women experience sadness, guilt, worthlessness and even, in severe cases, thoughts of harming themselves or their baby. In addition, because postpartum depression can disrupt the bond between mother and baby, it can also affect the physical and emotional development of the newborn,” said Tiffany R. Farchione, director of the division of psychiatry at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the University of California. fda.

THE INDICATIONS OF THE FDA

The only other drug treatment approved by the FDA to date (brexanolone, marketed under the name Zulresso) was available only as an intravenous injection given by a health care provider in some health care settings. Zurzuvae, on the other hand, is a pill to be taken once a day for 14 days.

The FDA also noted that zuranolone may impact the ability to drive and perform other potentially hazardous activities. The most common side effects include drowsiness, dizziness, diarrhea, fatigue, colds and urinary tract infection. The agency also stated that it can cause suicidal thoughts and behavior.

A POTENTIAL CAUSE OF POST PARTUM DEPRESSION

Both brexanolone and zuranolone are versions of a naturally occurring substance in the body called allopregnanolone, a neuroactive steroid that is a metabolite of the hormone progesterone. Allopregnanolone levels, as recalled by the Cnncan increase markedly during pregnancy and then decline sharply after delivery, potentially contributing to postpartum depression.

A recent phase 3 study, published in theAmerican Journal of Psychiatryfound that 57% of women with postpartum depression who participated in the trial had a 50% or greater improvement in symptoms the day after completing the 14-day zuranolone treatment, compared with 38% of those who took a placebo.

SOME DOUBTS

While the approval of a pill to treat postpartum depression represents a scientific milestone, some maternal mental health experts are concerned both because the drug has been tested primarily on women with severe, not mild, postpartum depression. or moderate, and because patients should still consider a course of psychotherapy.

“There is a fear that this drug is being used for everyone. While for people with mild to moderate depression, the standard procedure is to start with psychotherapy and other behavioral and lifestyle changes,” explained Catherine Monk, chief of the division of women’s mental health in obstetrics and gynecology at Vagelos College of Columbia University Physicians and Surgeons. Monk added that the pill shouldn’t be the first response for patients with mild to moderate postpartum depression.

Furthermore, according to Judite Blanc, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami, because the effect of the drug reported in the study was followed only in the 45 days following treatment among new mothers who did not breastfeeding, “further studies are needed to evaluate the long-term impact of zuranolone, including among breastfeeding mothers, as well as patient-infant interaction.”

