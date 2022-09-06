Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi have ruled out the desire to make political alliances with the Democratic Party after the vote. The secretary of the Democratic Party: “The Third pole looks to the right”
Salvini: “Putin is very wrong, we need to punish him but the sanctions have not worked”
«Putin is dead wrong: he has started a horrendous war, he has invaded a country, he has brought death and destruction to the European continent. We must punish him, stop him, bring him to his knees. But the sanctions have been in effect for seven months and we are on our knees and not Putin, and the war goes on ». Matteo Salvini told radio Capital.
Bonino, Calenda? You have chosen another “girlfriend”
“He has chosen another alliance. I was humanly sorry and politically incredulous. We had been working on a federation with Calenda for months. On 22 August he signed a pact, after a week he left. We also tried to chase him, but if a boyfriend wants to go with another girlfriend, what are you going to do? ». Emma Bonino, leader of + Europe, says this in an interview with Corriere della Sera.
Di Maio, the state must pay 80% of the bill
In an interview with Qn, the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio proposed “that the state pays 80% of the bills of middle-class families in poverty and those of all businesses, until the end of the year”. For the part of the companies, according to the exponent of Civic Commitment, “13.5 billion are needed” which can be obtained “from the greater resources that the State collects, for example, from VAT and excise duties deriving from inflation”. The intervention also provides for the zeroing of VAT “on all food, birth and pharmaceutical goods”. No deficit.