8:13

Di Maio, the state must pay 80% of the bill

In an interview with Qn, the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio proposed “that the state pays 80% of the bills of middle-class families in poverty and those of all businesses, until the end of the year”. For the part of the companies, according to the exponent of Civic Commitment, “13.5 billion are needed” which can be obtained “from the greater resources that the State collects, for example, from VAT and excise duties deriving from inflation”. The intervention also provides for the zeroing of VAT “on all food, birth and pharmaceutical goods”. No deficit.