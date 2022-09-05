Listen to the audio version of the article

An analysis conducted by researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Food and Drug Administration (Fda) confirmed the safety of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 in children under the age of 5. The study was published in the weekly bulletin of the CDC. On June 17, the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children from 6 months to 4 years and the Moderna vaccine for children from 6 months to 5 years as an emergency. As of August 21, according to the study, about 1 million children in this age group had received the vaccine (599,457 for Pfizer-BioNTech and 440,773 for Moderna).

Researchers analyzed two different adverse reaction collection systems. The first, called ‘v-safe’, is a system that allows citizens to participate, after joining at the time of vaccination, in monitoring the safety of vaccines by sending questionnaires online or via mobile phones. Of the 23,266 children involved in this surveillance system, more than 5,000 reported a local reaction at the injection site; almost 11 thousand a systemic reaction. The most common reactions among children up to 2 years old were irritability, crying, fever, difficulty sleeping; in older ones, arm pain, fatigue and fever.

The standard system of surveillance of vaccination-related events instead intercepted about a thousand reports. 98.1% of them were classified as non-serious. The most frequent problems encountered (455 cases) were errors made by staff, for example the use of an incorrect dosage. The most common adverse events were fever (197 cases), skin reaction (95), vomiting (79), urticaria (66), fatigue (60). 19 severe reactions were also reported (in more than a third of cases they were convulsions): some of them are still being investigated by the health authorities to verify the actual link with vaccination.

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

In Lazio 776 new cases, seven deaths

“Today in Lazio out of 1,472 molecular swabs and 9,059 antigenic swabs for a total of 10,531 swabs, there are 776 new positive cases (-405), 7 deaths (+4), 494 hospitalized (-11), 38 therapies intensive (-1) and +4.234 i healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 7.3%. There are 476 cases in Rome city ”. This was announced by the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

In Emilia-Romagna 1,241 new cases and two deaths

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,827,232 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 1,241 more than yesterday, out of a total of 7,054 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 2,672 molecular and 4,382 antigen tests quick. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 17.6 percent. The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 30 (+1 compared to yesterday, + 3.4%), the average age is 64.5 years. There were also two deaths yesterday.