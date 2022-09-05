Listen to the audio version of the article

Cybersecurity is strengthened after the increase in attacks on networks, systems and IT services of national public and private actors that occurred with the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine. An amendment by the speakers to the aid dl bis, which will be examined on Wednesday morning in the Senate Commission, provides for the obligation to notify all events to the detriment of subjects belonging to the already existing National Cyber ​​Security Perimeter, even if they do not directly concern assets specifically included in the same perimeter. The goal is to have a “timely and updated” picture of all the events taking place at the same time

Lega, bus pass deduction passes at 50%



Noteworthy is a package of amendments considered “super-priority” and on which the examination of the Budget and Finance Committees of the Senate will therefore focus. Among these, one of the Lega aims to bring the deduction for public transport season tickets from 22% to 50% to cope with expensive fuel and encourage the use of public transport. The charges amount to 77.9 million euros for 2023, covered with the resources of the Fund for structural economic policy interventions. As far as is known, a specific investigation by the Mef was requested on the amendments that the groups have guided as priority.

Lega, Lampedusa-Linosa-Pantelleria Zona Franca



Another proposal from the League, first signed by the secretary Matteo Salvini, included in the package of “Super Priority” amendments to the bis aid bill and on which – as far as we know – an agreement has been found between the parties aims to make Lampedusa become, Linosa and Pantelleria Customs Free Zone (ZFD).

Expert teacher, check defined in the contract



We are moving towards a modification of the figure of the expert teacher provided for by the aid decree bis. On the basis of an amendment presented by Leu and included among the ‘superpriorities’, “tenured teachers accrue the right to an ad personam allowance following a positive evaluation of the training activities carried out consistent with the activity carried out, to the recognition of skills accrued as part of the development of professional development, also in relation to the provisions of art. 24 of the CCNL 2006-2009 “. The reference to the one-off amounts to be paid to teachers disappears with respect to the decree. “The amounts and criteria relating to the assignment of the grant – reads the amendment – are left to collective bargaining”

Extraordinary commissioner arrives for drought

Another shared amendment to the aid dl bis on which there is political agreement provides for the appointment of an extraordinary commissioner to speed up the interventions necessary to combat and prevent drought. The commissioner, in office until 31 December 2023, can make use of sub-commissioners appointed, without new or greater charges to the public finance, from among the Presidents of the Regions. Among the functions of the commissioner there is also the possibility, in order to exercise his duties, to adopt ordinances, notwithstanding any provision of law other than criminal law. The proposal will be examined by the committees in the Senate.