Maxi operation of the carabinieri del Ros and the provincial command of Trapani against the gray area of ​​the alleged aiding and abetting of the superlatitant Matteo Messina Denaro. The military, with the support of the Provincial Carabinieri Commands of Palermo and Catania, the Ninth Helicopter Nucleus of Palermo, the Airborne Squadrons “Cacciatori Sicilia” and “Cacciatori Calabria”, as well as the Twelfth Carabinieri Regiment “Sicilia”, carry out provisions issued by the District Directorate Palermo anti-mafia against 70 suspects, 35 of whom end up under arrest.

They are accused, for various reasons, of mafia-type association, extortion, disturbed freedom of enchantments, drug offenses, illegal carrying of weapons, gambling and other crimes, all aggravated by the mafia method and modalities. Search and seizure decrees are also in progress. The action is part of the investigations conducted by the weapon for the capture of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro, a fugitive for about thirty years now.

The investigation of the carabinieri revolves around leading exponents of the mafia districts of Cosa Nostra Trapani, and confirms the continuing leading role of Messina Denaro, who would still be able to issue directives functional to the reorganization of the assets in the mafia province. In particular, the leading role of a man of honor from Campobello di Mazara emerged, Francesco Luppino, recently released from prison and already protagonist in the past of relationships with top representatives of the Cosa Nostra Palermitana. Luppino would have had direct indications from Messina Denaro to establish the leaders of the family, such as the regent of Petrosino. The Castelvetrano boss would also have asked for an account of the appointment of the regent of the important district of Mazara del Vallo, which remained vacant after the Year Zero operation.