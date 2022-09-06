The president of the Cuorgnè Activity and Commerce association, a historic barista of the city, reflects with his colleagues on the organization of a city event

Cuorgnè. Think of a protest, a public demonstration, the Alto Canavese, because for the traders the situation has become unsustainable from the point of view of energy costs.

This is confirmed by the president of the Cuorgnè Activity and Commerce association Maurizio Scafidi, also a merchant. “For many years I have been managing a bar in Cuorgnè and I know what it means to experience moments of crisis, as my colleagues in Cuorgnè know, and the widespread discontent of this historical moment is really something important – comments the president of the cuorgnatesi traders. . – Some categories are more affected than others, such as tourism, catering or sports. The managers of the Cuorgnè swimming pool are reflecting on whether it is more convenient to remain open or closed, because for an activity like that the costs for energy are even greater than those that must be borne by other traders ».

Bars and restaurants are not in better shape: «My business is also affected by these increases and we continually think about what can be done to keep costs down, for example closing an hour earlier in the evening. A bar uses a lot of electricity, even just to keep the coffee machine on – continues Scafidi. – Commercial activities that have a blocked contract for two years for the cost of electricity are still safe, for example, because they do not suffer in such a massive way the constant increases in energy costs ».

Even for these categories, however, there are unknowns and they are worrying: «Those who have the momentary good fortune of having a supply contract at a fixed price are wondering, however, what to expect for the coming months – explains the Cuorgnè trader. – Will the price freeze continue? Will it be renewable? There is no clarity and no one knows who to ask for help. We hear many “we will do and see”, but there is a lack of concrete support measures. The same is also true for private citizens, who are facing a real emergency. We are all trying to get by, but the situation is critical. We are thinking of making our voices heard through a public mobilization. We will try to coordinate to make people understand how real the problem is ».