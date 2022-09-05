VENICE. He had promised it during the electoral campaign: if he had won the elections for mayor of Verona, he would have ridden a bike on the Stelvio, a mountain that symbolizes cycling.

So Damiano Tommasi, former Roma midfielder, will keep faith with what he had declared during the political competition tomorrow.

The mayor of Verona will leave at 10 from Prato allo Stelvio (Bolzano), climbing from 918 meters above sea level for 25 km., 48 hairpin bends with a total altitude difference of 1,800 meters, up to 2,758 meters at the Stelvio Pass, the famous Cima Coppi from many editions of the Giro d’Italia.

