Home /ilpiccolo/italia-mondo Damiano Tommasi will climb the Stelvio by bicycle: this is how the Mayor of Verona keeps his electoral promise
/ilpiccolo/italia-mondo/lastampa/politica/messaggeroveneto/italia-mondo

Damiano Tommasi will climb the Stelvio by bicycle: this is how the Mayor of Verona keeps his electoral promise

by admin
Damiano Tommasi will climb the Stelvio by bicycle: this is how the Mayor of Verona keeps his electoral promise

VENICE. He had promised it during the electoral campaign: if he had won the elections for mayor of Verona, he would have ridden a bike on the Stelvio, a mountain that symbolizes cycling.
So Damiano Tommasi, former Roma midfielder, will keep faith with what he had declared during the political competition tomorrow.
The mayor of Verona will leave at 10 from Prato allo Stelvio (Bolzano), climbing from 918 meters above sea level for 25 km., 48 hairpin bends with a total altitude difference of 1,800 meters, up to 2,758 meters at the Stelvio Pass, the famous Cima Coppi from many editions of the Giro d’Italia.

Damiano Tommasi’s dream, from player to candidate for mayor of Verona: “If I win I go by bike on the Stelvio”

See also  Dl Aid bis: an extraordinary commissioner for drought arrives

You may also like

Dl Aid bis: an extraordinary commissioner for drought...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy