“You are a mother, I am a father, we are both parents, and we are both capable of loving and educating our daughters, of overcoming any difficulty for them, of living for them, of acting for their only good”. A few simple words, addressed by the councilor for Welfare of Naples, Luca Trapanese, to the leader of Fdi Giorgia Meloni, who on her social networks had ruled: “I think a child has the right to grow up with a father and a mother”. Trapanese, known as the single father who adopted little Alba, had sent a letter to the most popular future prime minister to invite her to think about the concept of family and the possibility of adopting even for singles or homosexual couples. Today the leader replies to the councilor’s lines: «Hi Luca. I gladly answer you because, net of the different political affiliation, I admire your history and I cheer for you and Alba ». But she doesn’t go back on her ideas: “For a child to be raised and loved by a father and a mother is better than being loved by just one of them.”

«On the other hand, I would tell you the same things that I support in public – reads Meloni’s message -. Whoever has the task of writing the laws would make a mistake if he did not consider some principles. The rule is never dictated for individuals, but for an indeterminate number of people who find themselves in the same situation. I say this to prevent your possible objection: “How many heterosexual couples would be worse parents than a homosexual couple or a single?” “

“I can’t give you a number, but there would be and there are. The fact remains that for a child to be raised and loved by a father and a mother is better than to be loved by only one of the 2. I do not know anyone who would give up one of their parents. I did not have the opportunity to choose and I had to deal with it all my life – continues the post on Facebook -. The norm must first of all place itself on the side of the most fragile subject, defend him and guarantee him the best possible conditions of life. That said, it is clear that a single or homosexual couple would be better than a foster home. And it is right that the law allows you and Alba to be family. Since it always places itself on the side of the most fragile subject. And therefore he admits that in particular situations like yours there can be a full-fledged adoption ».

«But the reality is even more complex – is the conclusion -: in Italy there are many couples who are desperately trying to adopt a child through a hellish bureaucratic process and there are many more children declared adoptable. This is why we need to do a lot: strengthen child protection services, cut bureaucracy, speed up national and international adoptions, financially support couples who decide to make this extraordinary gesture of love. Issues on which I am convinced you would agree with me. But let’s talk about it at dinner… I hug you tightly ».