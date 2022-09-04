On Sunday 25 September, the Italians will be called to elect the 19th legislature of republican history. The political scenario is multifaceted and jagged, with many names, numbers and rules to keep in mind.

The next elections will be the second occasion to vote with the Rosato electoral law (the so-called “Rosatellum”) and will also be the first time in which the members of parliament will be chosen after the 2020 reform wanted by the Lega and the 5 Star Movement . The latter has amended articles 56, 57 and 59 of the Constitution, reducing the number of deputies in the Chamber from 630 to 400 (with those reserved for the foreign constituency rising from 12 to 8) and of the Senate from 315 to 200 (from 6 to 4 for the foreign constituency).

The new members of parliament will remain in office for five years, barring early elections, which however are not a white fly. The fall of the Draghi government is not an isolated case: often, given the impossibility of creating a stable majority capable of supporting a government, the presidents of the Republic have been forced to call new elections.

To enter parliament, parties will have to overcome the minimum threshold of 3% of the votes. A second macro-threshold of 10% is added to the first macro-threshold for coalitions, but with some peculiarities: the first is that seats can only be obtained if at least one of the lists that make up the coalition itself has exceeded 3%. Alternatively, it must satisfy one of these conditions: obtain 20% in a region with special status (for lists expressing linguistic minorities); reach 20% regional short (but with regards to the Senate); or has elected at least two candidates in single-member majority constituencies. Furthermore, in the event that a list belonging to a coalition has exceeded 3%, it will be able to obtain seats even if the coalition to which it belongs, as a whole, has not reached 10%.

The parties in the race

The camps that will present themselves in the elections are many and many different from each other: the right-wing parties all present themselves in a large coalition led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (firmly in first place in the polls) together with the Lega di Matteo Salvini, Forza Italia by Silvio Berluconi and Noi Moderati, centrist training by Giovanni Toti and Maurizio Lupi.

On the left, the panorama appears much more jagged: the largest coalition is the one led by the Democratic Party of Enrico Letta (second in the polls), together with the Verdi of Angelo Bonelli, the Italian Left of Nicola Fratoianni, Possibile of Beatrice Brignone, + Europa of Benedetto Della Vedova and Emma Bonino, Together for the Future by Luigi di Maio.

The M5S led by Giuseppe Conte presents itself as a progressive force and is the only big party to run alone. Finally we find the Popular Union of Luigi De Magistris. This last coalition is located to the left of the PD and is made up of Democracy and Autonomy, Power to the People !, Communist Refoundation, the parliamentary component ManifestA and other organizations.

In between is the so-called “third pole”, made up of Action by Carlo Calenda and Italia Viva by Matteo Renzi. The coalition was born a few days after Calenda’s break with the center-left coalition.

How to vote

All citizens who have completed their eighteenth year will be able to vote, for the first time also in the Senate. two thirds of the seats will be assigned according to the proportional method and one by majority.

For Italians abroad, on the other hand, a specific discipline is envisaged: the 4 senators and 8 deputies are elected with the proportional method in a specific constituency. Voters will be able to express their choices by correspondence, and this also applies to those who are temporarily outside the national borders for reasons of study, work, or to follow medical treatment. Similarly, military personnel engaged in international missions will also be able to send ballots by post and thus participate in elections.

For citizens residing abroad – about 5 and a half million people – it is necessary to register in the appropriate registry (Aire): only in this way can the consulates be able to send them the ballot papers by post. On the other hand, those who are in another Italian municipality than their residence – starting with non-resident students – are forced to return home to be able to vote. This could convince many, also due to the cost of travel, to give up going to the polls.