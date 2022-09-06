UDINE. A new Recruiting day to place over 100 people in four local companies (Abs – Acciaierie Bertoli Safau di Pozzuolo del Friuli, Modine Cis Italy of Pocenia and Sisecam Flat Glass Italy and Taghleef Industries, both of San Giorgio di Nogaro) was presented at Udine on Monday 5th September. “There are many Recruiting days that the regional administration has already promoted in recent years – recalled the Regional Councilor for Work and Training, Alessia Rosolen – companies are increasingly relying on the Region to deal with two major issues that characterize our time: a great dynamism of industries and of the labor market and a demographic decline that threatens to overwhelm us like a train ».

The next event dedicated to the recruitment of personnel, organized by the Central Labor Directorate of the Region and by Adecco Italia, will be held on 22 September in Muzzana del Turgnano.

The four Friulian companies offer an insertion in the production and logistics sector, but are also looking for commercial employees, sales managers and internal sales, reception and accounting staff and technicians. “Today, the demand for work – added Rosolen – must face an overall change in the supply linked to employment conditions, wages and the quality of work itself that inevitably ends up intersecting with the current situation marked by growing inflation and by ‘ increase in energy costs ».

Registrations for the Recruiting day must be submitted by 18 September.