From the use of the wrong pen to the scribble on the answer sheet, there are several errors that can cause an aspiring doctor, who will participate in the entrance tests to the medical school tomorrow, to the cancellation of the test. For this Consulcesi has released a vademecum with 10 useful tips to avoid mistakes.

1) Do not forget to leave everything you have and which is expressly forbidden by the regulation in the place indicated by the stewards. For example, the phone, the calculator, the smartwatch, pens, pencils, etc;

2) Never use the answer form for notes, calculations or sketches;

3) Do not go outside the borders of the box you want to tick, because the answer form is corrected by an optical reader and a sign outside the box may not be recognized;

4) If you get it wrong, just black out the wrong box and put the X inside the right one. But beware: it can only be corrected once.

5) You can choose not to answer a question, if for example you have already corrected the question and would like to ask again. To cancel an application, it is necessary to cross the circle next to the application, bearing in mind that it will no longer be possible to change this choice;

6) In case of missing forms report the problem to the commission in time. Each package must contain: a) a form for personal data that the candidate must compile, without any identification code; b) the questions relating to the admission test bearing the identification code of the package as well as 2 sheets dedicated to the draft; c) a reply form with the same identification code as the package; d) a sheet on which the identification code of the package is affixed as well as the indication of the university and the degree course to which the test refers. In the event that one or more candidates report irregularities regarding the package received, the President of the Commission or the Head of the classroom checks its reliability and, if necessary, replaces the package. The transaction must appear in the classroom minutes together with the related reasons;

7) Make sure the alphanumeric codes on the labels correspond. Each candidate must choose a pair of identical adhesive labels at the end of the test and place one of the two labels on the personal data sheet and the other on the answer form. The affixing of the labels must be the sole responsibility of the candidate who must, therefore, sign, at the bottom of the personal data sheet, the declaration of truthfulness of the personal data and correspondence of the codes of the labels applied to the personal data sheet and to the answer form;

8) The test must be completed exclusively with the black pen that the Examination Commission delivers to each individual candidate;

9) Immediately sign the personal data sheet;

10) At the end of the test, the sheets with the questions must be put back in the envelope together with the control one and deposited in a special box. While the answers go to the sealed box on which it says “Answers” and the personal data sheet in the one with the word “Personal data”.