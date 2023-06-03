【Beautiful Canton·Portuguese】Veja o que há de divertido no Dia da Criança em Guangzhou! Children in Guangzhou have a dialogue and imagine a friendly future

International Children’s Day has arrived again! To celebrate this special festive day, Guangzhou Children’s Park organized a series of activities on the 1st of June. Chinese and foreign children gave suggestions about their dream parks. Experts and practitioners discussed how to achieve innovative, high-quality park development. They also tried to explore the possibilities of making the park more city, community, park, society and transport friendly in the future.

Text/Yangcheng Evening News All-media reporter Ma Siyong Correspondent Lin Yuanxuan

Photo/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Chen Qiuming