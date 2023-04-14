#TheGreatBeautyofGuangdong Exciting news for global business enthusiasts! The 133rd Canton Fair, the largest trade fair in history, is just around the corner. It is scheduled to be held in Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5. The exhibition halls are buzzing with activity as exhibitors from all over the world bring their latest products to put on display at the fair.

This year, the fair will feature the newly built D-zone exhibition hall, increasing the total exhibition area to 1.5 million square meters. The onsite exhibition will be held in three phases, with each phase lasting five days. The first phase will feature an industrial automation and intelligent manufacturing exhibition, new energy, and intelligent networked vehicles.

The Canton Fair is the perfect opportunity to discover the latest developments and innovations across various industries.

Outside the Canton Fair Pavilion in Pazhou Convention and Exhibition Center, the logo representing the 133rd Canton Fair has been updated

Exhibits and cargo delivery progress hall

The exhibition hall in the newly opened D area pavilion

The intelligent manufacturing robot exhibited in the exhibition hall of D area, the staff of the exhibition is debugging it

The staff move the goods and arrange the exhibition

