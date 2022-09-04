Editor’s note: The “CDT Report Collection” column contains report information related to freedom of speech and other human rights issues in China. These reports come from a variety of sources, including institutional surveys, academic research, media reports, and netizen aggregators. Readers are also welcome to recommend reports of concern to us.

【CDT Report · Feature】The past and present of the UN report on human rights in Xinjiang: Can the Chinese authorities launder crimes against humanity?

2022.9.4

On August 31, 2022, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released the report “Assessment of Human Rights Concerns in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China” (hereinafter referred to as the Xinjiang Human Rights Report). The report pointed out that China has seriously violated the human rights of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang in the name of “anti-terrorism” and combating “extremism”. The Chinese authorities may commit international crimes, especially Crimes against humanity.

The picture comes from the official website of the United Nations Human Rights Report in Xinjiang

Before the report was released, a large number of international media and institutions had reported on human rights issues in Xinjiang

China Digital Times has a detailed record of human rights incidents in Xinjiang from 2013 to 2021. Due to the July Five-Year Incident in 2009 and the series of violent terrorist incidents in 2014, the CCP used this as an excuse to gradually abandon the policy of “flexible governance” (relatively speaking). Tighten control over Xinjiang society. On April 23, 2014, when Free Asia reported that the Turpan mosque had been dismissed from its posts, it mentioned Golebuyi Township, which is only a few hundred kilometers away from Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang. More than 100 people have been summoned, detained or sent to study classes to reflect on their beards, veils and religious attire.” Usually, “study classes” are considered to be the predecessors of the later Xinjiang concentration camps.

On August 29, 2016, Chen Quanguo was appointed Secretary of the CPC Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Party Committee. At the beginning of his tenure, he announced that “we must resolutely safeguard the absolute authority of the Party Central Committee with Xi Jinping as General Secretary, guide religion to adapt to socialist society, and rule of law. and strike hard to solve the problem of violence and terrorism.” After that, under the leadership of Xi Jinping and Chen Quanguo, Xinjiang began to fully enter the model of terror governance. On March 29, 2017, Xinjiang passed the “Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region De-radicalization Regulations”, which came into effect on April 1. This site[CDT Guide]once reported, “The impact of Xinjiang’s adoption of the ‘De-radicalization Regulations’ is actually quite far-reaching, and the re-education camps (concentration camps) in Xinjiang also continue to operate under the guidance and authorization of this regulation. , continue to expand”.

De-extremification regulations, the picture is from the screenshot of the announcement

After that, some netizens wrote about what they saw and heard about Xinjiang’s re-education camps (concentration camps, also known as “study classes” and “study centers” by officials in the early days), and circulated them on the Internet. On June 22, 2018, according to Free Asia, part of the “Opinions on Strengthening and Improving Islamic Work under the New Situation” issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council was exposed, and the document called for curbing and correcting the Islamic field. “De-Sinicization” tendency. This is an important document at the central level involving the persecution of human rights in Xinjiang. On September 8, 2018, the New York Times’ report “China Builds Massive Internment Camps in Xinjiang, “Transforms” Uyghur Muslims,” ​​exposed Xinjiang’s reign of terror and the tragic conditions in the concentration camps. This is an early important international media report.

After that, a large number of family testimonies, media reports and research reports on the situation of the concentration camps in Xinjiang shocked the international world again and again, and exposed the tyranny of the CCP authorities again and again. On November 16, 2019, The New York Times published a heavyweight report, “Expose more than 400 pages of obtained internal Chinese government documents, showing how the authorities have initiated and escalated their detention and surveillance policies against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang over the past few years. “. On February 5, 2021, a BBC report interviewed several Uyghur women who had been detained in Xinjiang concentration camps and claimed to have been sexually assaulted and raped, causing public outcry and shock.

More than 60 parents who left and fled China told the BBC about their children’s disappearance:

At the same time, the CCP authorities do not want to repent, but instead intensify their efforts to block information, conduct social surveillance and personal control, and even build more concentration camps, as well as attack, retaliate, and smear relevant reporting agencies and individuals who exposed the concentration camps in Xinjiang. Not only that, the CCP also retaliates against Uyghurs living overseas who dare to tell the truth, even Uyghurs living in Arab countries that also believe in Islam.

Xu Xiuzhong, the first author of “Deconstructing Xinjiang’s Repression” in China‘s Digital Age Dialogue:

On May 24, 2022, the BBC disclosed a “Xingjiang Police Files” from within the Xinjiang police, including tens of thousands of photos and related documents in the concentration camps, the largest to date. Scale of internal information about the “Xinjiang concentration camps” leaked. It was extremely shocking and disturbing due to the large number of photos of victims in the concentration camps in the report.

Screenshot of the BBC report

What does the report say?

The full text of the 48-page report states in the introduction that “the assessment is based on China‘s obligations under international human rights law, which are mainly recorded in the human rights treaties China has acceded to.” The report then assesses five main sections: China’s legal and policy framework for countering terrorism and “extremism,” incarceration and other forms of deprivation of liberty, the status of “vocational education and training centers,” and Treatment, other human rights issues, and issues of family separation and reprisals. The assessment is largely based on information from 2017-2019 and possibly on what the Xinjiang government calls the fight against “terrorism” and “extremism.”

Screenshot of the website of the UN Human Rights Office’s report

First, the report has four assessments in assessing China‘s relevant legal and policy frameworks. The report accuses CCP laws and policies of conflating “personal choice issues related to religious practice with ‘extremism,’ yet conflating ‘extremism’ with the phenomenon of terrorism, greatly expanding what can be targeted under counterterrorism goals or pretexts. scope”. also,Identifying whether a person is “at risk”, extremism and terrorism, often not based on the person’s behavior, but on the degree to which they are related to “terrorism” and “extremism” In practice, it is often because of personal religious activity choices that lead to being judged as terrorists.For the remainder of the report, the report says the CCP has overreacted and grossly violated human rights in responding to and preventing so-called “extremism and terrorism.”

second,With regard to imprisonment and other forms of deprivation of liberty, the evaluation report focuses on Xinjiang’s so-called “Vocational Education and Training Centres” (VETC) and the criminal justice system. The report said a large number of trainees at so-called “Vocational Education and Training Centres” (VETCs) were not voluntary, but were coerced by the government.Moreover, many people were sentenced after being forced in. Such coercive “referrals,” however, are often based on an individual’s ethnicity, religious identity, cultural identity, and physical appearance. In any case, the “vocational and educational training centres” are gross violations of human rights. On the criminal justice front, the report cites a range of data showing a dramatic increase in the number of arrests and criminal sentences in Xinjiang. And, by analyzing satellite data, Xinjiang is also building prisons on a large scale. Finally, following the criticism of Chinese law in the previous point, OHCHR has expressed concerns about the judicial system.

third,With regard to the conditions and treatment of VET centres, the report confirms that all relevant allegations within VET centres are credible, including allegations of patterns of torture or ill-treatment, Allegations of forced medical treatment and poor detention conditions, as well as allegations of sexual and individual gender-based violence.The report said two-thirds of the “trainees” it interviewed said they had suffered torture and various forms of ill-treatment. According to the descriptions of the interviewees, torture or ill-treatment mainly included “old chairs”, beatings from the police, splashing water on the face, prolonged solitary confinement, sleep deprivation, prohibition of religious prayers and speaking the national language, etc. Respondents also said they were forced to learn “singing red songs” and other official learning materials. In addition, almost all respondents described regular injections, pills, or both, and regular collection of blood samples in “vocational education and training centres”. Most horribly, some respondents also spoke of various forms of sexual violence against women, including rape and sexual humiliation. Many respondents said they had been “psychologically tortured”, and the physical and mental health of a large number of “students” had been harmed to varying degrees. In this chapter, the report mentions the various practices in the center that seriously violate human rights, and cites a large number of United Nations human rights laws, including the United Nations Convention against Torture, that the center has seriously violated these laws.

Fourth, with regard to other human rights issues, the report refers to the rights of religious, cultural and linguistic identity and expression, the rights to privacy and freedom of movement, reproductive rights, and the rights to employment and labor. The report alleges that Xinjiang authorities have severely violated the rights of Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities. Moreover, the report also pointed out that various practices also violated China‘s own constitution and laws.The specific measures mainly include closing mosques, strengthening Mandarin teaching, reducing the use of ethnic languages, restricting religious activities, establishing a huge facial recognition and digital surveillance system, forcing ethnic minorities such as Han and Uyghurs to “twin with relatives”, and strengthening supervision of Uyghurs. Family planning, forced labor and labor transfer among other ethnic minorities.

fifth,With regard to family separations and reprisals, the report states that “Xinjiang’s policies and practices transcend borders, separating families and severing human ties, while giving affected Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim- The Lord’s minority families have caused particular suffering”.In addition, Xinjiang authorities have intimidated and threatened to speak publicly about Uyghurs and other overseas nationals who have experienced persecution in Xinjiang, and this pattern of intimidation and threats has exacerbated the pain.

At the end, the report evaluates each of the above, and again emphasizes that the international law on which the report is based comes from the human rights treaties to which China has acceded.It is important to point out that the report finally accuses the Chinese government of“The extent to which the arbitrary and discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and members of other major Muslim groups, in the context of the restriction and denial of fundamental rights enjoyed by individuals and groups, may constitute international crimes, particularly crimes against humanity”。

The CCP did everything possible to obstruct it, and the report came out after a lot of calls

While news about human rights in Xinjiang continues to spread, the issue of human rights in Xinjiang has also attracted the attention of the United Nations.

Since China is a party to the UN International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination needs to regularly review China‘s implementation of the Convention. According to the United Nations, on August 13, 2018, during a periodic review, Gay McDougall, the committee’s co-rapporteur on China, accused China of “members of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and others identified as Members of Muslims, who are being seen as enemies of the state, do so only on the basis of their ethno-religious identity. Some reports indicate mass detentions of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities, estimated at more than 1 million people Another 2 million people are forced into so-called ‘re-education camps’ for political and cultural indoctrination in so-called counter-extremism centers. All detainees have their due process rights violated, while most are never charged committing a crime, being tried in a court of law or having the opportunity to challenge the legality of detention…”. At the end of the same month, the commission released its concluding observations criticizing “the broad definition of terrorism in Chinese law, the vague reference to extremism and the unclear definition of separatism”.

The United Nations Human Rights Council, the picture comes from the official website of the United Nations

The following month, on September 1, 2018, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet took office as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. On the 10th, Bachelet called on China to allow the United Nations to send observers to Xinjiang and other places to inspect the situation, and called reports of a large number of Uyghurs detained in Xinjiang re-education camps “deeply disturbing.” According to swissinfo.ch, a Swiss public broadcaster, Bachelet was trying to enter China until May 2022 with permission from the Chinese government, “to supplement material for the report, but the Chinese government never accepted what the independent fact-finding mission needed. working conditions, which include meaningful, unrestricted and independent access”.

Bachelet, picture from OHCHR official website

In 2019, the UN Human Rights Council mentioned the Xinjiang Human Rights Report for the first time, and reportedly started writing the report that same year.

In September 2021, Bachelet announced that “OHCHR is finalizing its assessment of gross human rights violations in Xinjiang”.

However, the release of the report has been delayed. Several media reported that Bachelet was under enormous pressure from China.

In December 2021, Bachelet’s spokesman announced again that “the report is in its final stages and will be released within a few weeks”.

In March 2022, nearly 200 human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, issued an open letter to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, asking Bachelet to immediately release his office’s completed report on human rights in Xinjiang.

In May 2022, Bachelet finally visited Xinjiang, China. However, outsiders, including the U.S. State Department, believe that her itinerary was “restricted and manipulated” by the Chinese government, and that “the conversation also matched Beijing’s rhetoric.”

This caused a huge controversy in international public opinion. According to DW, John Fisher, deputy director of global advocacy at Human Rights Watch, said in an email: “When a government that committed atrocities praised her trip, Uighurs and others facing abuse Feeling betrayed and asking her to resign is a clear sign that Bachelet is not fulfilling her role as High Commissioner for Human Rights.”

“Thirty-seven scholars who study China‘s human rights violations against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang also issued an open letter…saying that Bachelet’s remarks ‘ignore or even go against” the academic consensus on China‘s repression of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, including the Uyghurs’. Relevant academic experts also said, “Bachelet’s words echo the Chinese government’s statement that their atrocities in Xinjiang are part of ‘anti-terrorism’ operations, while our research and the Chinese government’s own documents show that such The statement is wrong.”

During Bachelet’s visit to Xinjiang, Wang Yi presented Bachelet with an English translation of “Excerpts from Xi Jinping’s Statements on Respecting and Protecting Human Rights”. The picture comes from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China

Of course, Bachelet’s strongest critics are numerous human rights organizations, including the World Uyghur Congress. More than 230 human rights organizations and a large number of China experts jointly signed an open letter, strongly condemning Bachelet’s “whitewashed human rights abuses by the Chinese government” and demanding her immediate resignation.

The picture comes from the open letter

In June 2022, Bachelet said he would not seek re-election.

In July 2022, Reuters reported, “A reporter saw a letter from a Chinese diplomat urging High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet not to publish the report. Diplomats from three countries and a human rights expert who received the letter confirmed that at the end of June, China We started sending letters to the diplomatic corps in Geneva and asking for their support.”

On August 25, 2022, a week before the report was released, the New York Times reported that Bachelet had received a letter from China, “signed by about 40 countries, urging her not to publish the report.” Just days before the report was released, the Chinese government pressured her not to publish it when it received a copy.

At this point, more than a year has passed since UN investigators handed the report to her office.

On August 31, 2022, 20 minutes before Bachelet’s departure, the Xinjiang Human Rights Report was finally released, covering multiple allegations including crimes against humanity.

International reaction

Zumret Dawut, a Uighur living near Washington, the U.S. capital, broke down in tears when he heard the news and said, “I think justice has finally come, in this world, according to VOA. There are still people who care about us. I think our testimony, our dedication to raising awareness in the international community, has finally paid off.”

Picture from the Voice of America report

“I held back my tears as I read the whole report,” said Rayhan Asat, a Uyghur lawyer in Washington, whose younger brother Ikpa was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Xinjiang authorities in 2020 . “It acknowledges the pain of my brother and millions of people like him, and we’ve been waiting for it for so long.”

A group photo of Lehan Asat and his brother Iqpa, the picture comes from Asat’s twitter

In addition, the New York Times also reported on the voices of considerable criticism of the report. In an interview with Mohammad Tohti, executive director of the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project in Ottawa, he said: “Although there is ample evidence of state-sponsored torture, as well as through mass concentration camps, physical and psychological torture, slave labor, mass migration, , forced sterilization to prevent population growth, separation of children from their parents, etc., with the intention of destroying the entire Uyghur ethnic group, but the UN report did not use this crime”, “In my opinion, this report has been seriously abridged.” .

“Secretary-General Virgílio Dias Guterres has read the OHCHR assessment report, which ‘clearly points out that there are serious Human rights violations’. The Secretary-General ‘extremely hopes that the Chinese government will adopt the recommendations made in the assessment report’.

United Nations Secretary-General Guterres, the picture comes from the official website of the United Nations

On September 1, the U.S. State Department issued a statement welcoming the release of the report, stating that “this report deepens and reiterates our concern about the Chinese government’s efforts to treat the predominantly Muslim Uighurs and other ethnic and religious groups in Xinjiang. Serious concerns about genocide and crimes against humanity being committed by members”. The United States also mentioned seeking justice and accountability for the victims, “We will continue to work closely with our partners, civil society and the international community to seek justice and accountability for the many victims. We will continue to hold China accountable. , and calls on China to release those unjustly detained, account for those who have disappeared, and allow independent investigators full and unhindered access to Xinjiang, Tibet, and China as a whole.”

U.S. State Department, image via U.S. State Department

In addition, Western powers, including the European Union, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, have made similar statements.

China strongly opposed the report and released its own report to OHCHR. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference on September 1: “This so-called assessment report was planned and fabricated by the United States and some Western forces. It is completely illegal and invalid. The report is a hodgepodge of false information, serving the United States. The political tool of the West’s strategy of controlling China with Xinjiang”.

The regular press conference of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 1, 2022, the picture comes from the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In the end, the most vocal voice from the international community is for justice from international and national government institutions. According to Free Asia, U.S. officials and Uighurs have called for practical action to follow up on the Xinjiang human rights report. Free Asia interviewed World Uyghur Congress Spokesperson Dirishati, who said “the report provides the clearest assessment of the problems facing Uyghurs and other Turkic ethnic groups, the ‘arbitrary and discriminatory treatment of Uyghurs and other Turkic people’. Detention ”may constitute an international crime, especially a crime against humanity’, the UN has confirmed solid evidence of atrocities against Uyghurs, but I regret that the UN Human Rights Office did not characterize China‘s extreme atrocities as genocide, we call The United Nations should not shy away from its obligation to take measures and hold the Chinese government accountable.”

