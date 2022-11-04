Report from China (Chen Weizan Zhang Yudie, Correspondent, Guangdong Drug Administration) In order to implement the “Measures for the Supervision and Administration of Drug Online Sales” (hereinafter referred to as the “Measures”), grasp the preparations for the implementation of third-party platforms for drug online sales, and consolidate the management of third-party platforms. responsibility. A few days ago, the Provincial Drug Administration organized a symposium for enterprises on the third-party platform for drug online sales in Guangdong Province to conduct special research to promote the implementation of third-party platform management responsibilities and accelerate the realization of standardized and healthy development of drug online sales. Yan Zhen, member of the party group and deputy director of the Provincial Drug Administration, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting interprets the “Measures” from the aspects of licensing, supervision, law enforcement and drug online sales monitoring, and listens to the third-party platform enterprise legal representative and legal person in charge of reporting the existing problems and subsequent rectifications found by the platform after self-examination and self-correction in accordance with the “Measures” Plan, put forward relevant requirements and responsibilities for online drug sales to third-party platforms.

The meeting pointed out that medicines are special commodities, and the safety of medicines is directly related to the health and life safety of the people. key part of development. The Provincial Drug Administration will actively embrace new formats, clearly understand new challenges, supervise third-party platforms to attach great importance to drug quality and safety, fulfill social responsibilities, consolidate the main responsibilities of the platform, strengthen the internal management of the platform, continue to standardize online drug sales activities, and secure Safety bottom line for online drug sales.

The relevant persons in charge of the third-party platforms participating in the meeting said that through this meeting, they will further clarify their main responsibilities, management responsibilities and social responsibilities. The healthy development of sales norms.

Strictly implement management responsibilities, comprehensively strengthen the quality management of drug online sales, establish and improve the quality management system, set up drug quality and safety management institutions, staff pharmacy technicians, and file with the local provincial drug supervision and management department in accordance with regulations.

Strengthen inspections, review the qualifications and quality and safety assurance capabilities of online drug sales companies that have entered the platform, manage drug information display, prescription review, drug sales and distribution, and urge them to strictly perform their legal obligations; it is found that they do not have the qualifications to sell drugs In case of serious violations of the law, it is necessary to immediately stop providing online trading platform services and stop displaying drug-related information; it is necessary to take advantage of its own resource advantages in the network management network, give full play to the advantages of management methods and technologies, be responsible, strictly control, and maintain a standardized and orderly market. order.

Strictly manage the online sales of prescription drugs, focus on strengthening the management and inspection of settled enterprises, clearly implement the real-name system for online sales of prescription drugs, and conduct prescription review and deployment according to regulations; it is stipulated that prescription drugs and non-prescription drugs should be displayed separately, and clearly displayed on the main page and home page of prescription drug sales No direct public display of packaging, labels and other information; before passing the prescription review, no information such as instructions shall be displayed, and services related to the purchase of prescription drugs shall not be provided. Carry out process reengineering; require that consumers should be fully informed of relevant risk warning information before the sale of prescription drugs, and consumers should confirm their knowledge, effectively prevent drug safety risks, and provide the public with quality and safe drugs and high-quality pharmaceutical services.

