[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, March 7, 2023]

Expert: The CCP restricts capital outflows and invests in China, so be cautious

American emerging market investment expert and New York fund manager Mark Mobius recently issued a warning that the CCP is restricting capital outflows, and investment in China must be very cautious.

In an interview with Fox Business Network on March 2, Mobius said that he himself had been affected, and that he could no longer withdraw money from his Shanghai HSBC account.

He said that the CCP puts up all kinds of obstacles. It doesn’t say that you can’t get the money out, but they will say how you made the money in the past 20 years, you have to hand over all the records, etc., which is crazy.

Mobius said that now India and Brazil are options that investors can consider. They can do the same things as the Chinese, develop the same manufacturing industry, and have an open society.

Kidney removal from newborn organ donor in Shanghai one day after birth

Doctors from Renji Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University recently published an article on the website of the American Journal of Transplantation, reporting two cases of kidney transplantation from newborn babies to patients with advanced renal failure. The two newborns had their kidneys removed one and three days after birth, respectively.

The article claims that in the first case, the baby’s parents agreed to donate a kidney the day after the baby was born, and the baby died 20 minutes after the maintenance treatment was withdrawn. In the second case, the baby’s parents also agreed to donate a kidney on the third day after his birth. The infant was pronounced dead 30 minutes after being off life support.

According to the New York-Presbyterian website, the maximum time a kidney can be kept outside the body is 24 to 48 hours. In other words, doctors must complete the transplant matching and kidney transplantation within 3 to 5 days after the birth of the two babies.

Zain Khalpey, a professor of surgery at the University of Arizona in the United States, said that matching a newborn for a kidney transplant usually takes weeks to months. In other words, the doctor may have completed the matching by drawing amniotic fluid when the two babies were not born.

The website of Shanghai Jiao Tong University published information on February 27 that, so far, Renji Hospital has successfully performed 22 newborn donor kidney transplants.

Halpe said that Renji Hospital used newborn babies as kidney donors in such a large number that it was suspected that they were using newborn babies as machines for producing organs.