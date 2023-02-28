[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, February 27, 2023]NTDTV recommends popular news and video programs for readers every day.

Master Li Hongzhi gives advice on the outbreak of the epidemic in China

【Special Article】Don’t accompany the Red Devils on the dangerous road to wipe out the Chinese Communist Party during the Great Pandemic

Death list of CCP members and celebrities in February (continuously updated)

The CCP’s institutional reform is expected to involve the position of Ding Xuexiang, Xi’s confidant, attracting attention

Recently, news of the CCP’s so-called “institutional reform plan” and the establishment of a “Central Internal Affairs Committee” has aroused public attention. At that time, after the reform, will the “Great National Security Agency” be controlled by Xi Jinping’s confidant Ding Xuexiang? In addition, next month’s two sessions of the Communist Party of China will also reveal the adjustment of the new high-level personnel.

It is rumored that the Shanwei BYD factory was disbanded and the Xiamen Lenovo factory was empty (Video)

Overseas orders have plummeted, and China‘s manufacturing industry has been in decline. Just a few days after BYD, the leader of China‘s automobile manufacturing industry, reported that its Changsha plant had suspended operations, it was reported that the BYD Automobile Factory in Shanwei, Guangdong Province also closed down. At the same time, the Lenovo factory in Xiamen was also rumored to be “empty”.

A Guangzhou boy broke into the girls’ dormitory and was arrested and shouted arrogantly: My father is a leading cadre of the country

On February 26, the topic of “A boy who entered the women’s dormitory was arrested and called my father a cadre” caused heated discussions in the public opinion.

U.S. intelligence official: China considers supplying Russia with artillery and drones

U.S. intelligence officials have revealed that China is considering supplying Russia with artillery and drones. The U.S. government released this information in order to prevent the CCP from making a decision to send lethal weapons to aid.

Hangzhou male doctor kills female doctor and then jumps off building to take selfie video

On February 27, a homicide occurred in Run Run Shaw Hospital in Hangzhou. A male doctor jumped to his death after stabbing a female doctor to death with a knife. A self-portrait video of the male doctor before the incident surfaced on the Internet. He claimed that the two were getting married and the woman was cheating.

The 67-year-old painter Zhang Minsheng in Shandong died, and many people in the Chinese literary and art circles died

Recently, many celebrities in the literary and art circles in mainland China have passed away one after another. For example, Zhang Minsheng, a famous Shandong landscape painter, died in Jinan at the age of 67.

Before the two sessions, there were still 47 people missing in the mine disaster in Inner Mongolia

On the eve of the two sessions of the Communist Party of China, a roof accident occurred in a non-coal mine in Bazhong City, Sichuan Province, causing many deaths and injuries. There are frequent disasters in the mainland. A large-scale collapse occurred in a coal mine in Inner Mongolia a few days ago. Dozens of people are still missing.

Dai Qi: The CCP’s economic and trade methods run counter to the WTO principles

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative recently released a report criticizing the Chinese Communist Party for not fulfilling its commitment to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) more than 20 years ago. U.S. Trade Representative Dai Qi said that the CCP adopts a state-led economic and trade method, which runs counter to the market-oriented principles of the WTO.

Analysis: Tang Yijun’s exit from the 20th National Congress may lead to a reshuffle of the central judicial system

Tang Yijun, who was once regarded as the “Xi family army” by the outside world, was not “elected” as a member of the Central Committee at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Some foreign media recently published a column article revealing that Tang Yijun was originally Xi Jinping’s candidate to succeed the president of the Supreme Court. He was accidentally kicked out at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which disrupted Xi’s preset personnel arrangement plan for the judicial system.

CIA chief: Xi Jinping and his senior officials have doubts about the ability to attack Taiwan

US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Burns revealed that Xi Jinping originally hoped to be ready to attack Taiwan by 2027, but the poor performance of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past year may have exacerbated Xi Jinping and his military’s senior management. Taiwan’s concerns.

U.S. Department of Energy: The new coronavirus most likely came from a Chinese laboratory

U.S. media disclosed that according to recently provided confidential intelligence documents to important members of the White House and Congress, the U.S. Department of Energy believes that the COVID-19 (Chinese Communist Party virus, new crown virus) pandemic “most likely originated from a Chinese laboratory leak.”

New York Falun Gong practitioners in the Brooklyn parade applaud the positive energy

New York Falun Gong practitioners paraded on Eighth Avenue in Brooklyn on Sunday (February 26), bringing the beauty and blessings of Falun Dafa to the local people. Some viewers said that the parade was full of righteousness. Please see the reporter’s live report.

Huaxing Capital publicly confirmed for the first time that Bao Fan is cooperating with the official investigation

The disappearance of Huaxing Capital Chairman Bao Fan, which has attracted widespread attention from the outside world, has made new progress. Huaxing Capital’s board of directors issued an announcement on the 26th, confirming for the first time that Bao Fan is cooperating with relevant authorities in the investigation, and stated that the company is willing to cooperate if necessary.

To prepare for war?The National People’s Congress Amends the Law to Apply the Criminal Procedure Law to the Communist Army in Wartime

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China passed a decision on the 24th that “the army shall implement the National Criminal Procedure Law in wartime.” The legislation has been passed and entered into force. Experts believe that this is a legal preparation for the war, and at the same time, the speeches of the mainland people will be strictly controlled.

