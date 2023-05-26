【Hot Topic】Suddenly large hailstorm in Beijing/Second wave of epidemic strikes ahead of time | CCP virus | NTDTV Chinese TV Online

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, May 25, 2023]NTDTV recommends popular news and video programs for readers every day.





Xi Jinping met with the Russian Prime Minister and sent another signal: firmly support core interests

Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping met with Russian Prime Minister Mishustin in Beijing on May 24, and then released the signal of “holding together for warmth”. Xi said that he would push bilateral cooperation to a higher level and “firmly support” the core interests of both sides. The Russian side said that China and Russia “jointly oppose the West”.

Sudden large hailstorm in Beijing, people sigh: there are a lot of abnormal weather (Video)

On May 25, a large hailstorm suddenly fell in Beijing, the largest being about the size of a small egg. Recently, many places in China have encountered extreme weather such as snowstorms and hailstorms in summer. People lamented: “This year’s various abnormal weather feels a bit too much.” “It’s an ominous sign.”

The second wave of epidemics broke out in various places and Beijing issued an emergency notice

The epidemic broke out again across China, and experts admit that the second wave of the epidemic has arrived ahead of schedule. The virus has entered Beijing, and the authorities issued an urgent notice.

Experts suggest that “two Yang” patients should be isolated at home, causing concern

Recently, the peak of the second wave of the epidemic in China has hit. Experts rarely recommend that patients with “two Yang” should be isolated at home to avoid increasing the risk of virus transmission, which has aroused concern. At the same time, large-scale infections have occurred in Chinese campuses, and epidemic prevention measures have been upgraded again.





High-value female corrupt officials are frequently sacked, the general manager of Hainan Radio and Television was “double-opened”

A few days ago, Gu Xiaojing, the general manager of Hainan Radio and Television Station, was “double-opened”, which aroused the attention of public opinion on the fall of a high-value female corrupt official. Li Yali, a Shanxi “female tiger” who was sentenced to 11 years in prison not long ago, was rumored to have kept 23 lovers; Zheng Jinlan, a female official from Weifang, was accused of accumulating hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Internal Notice of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China to Fight Overseas “Public Opinion War” Exposes

Recently, an internal document of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China was exposed, showing that the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China formed and trained a professional cyber army to participate in overseas “public opinion wars” and expand propaganda for the CCP.

Chongqing “Agricultural Management” Experts Who Slashed and Injured People in the Street: The CCP Is Essentially a Bandit

Recently, an “agricultural management” in Chongqing City stabbed people with a kitchen knife in the street, but has not received any treatment so far, which has attracted attention. Political commentator Wu Guoguang said that “agricultural management” came after “urban management”, and they revealed that the essence of the CCP is bandits.

Residents of Shaoxing clean up range hoods and take out a litter of state-level babies (Video)

Recently, Mr. Tu from Zhuji, Shaoxing, cleaned the range hood duct, and accidentally pulled out a nest of “owl” chicks. Experts identified it as the scops owl, a national second-class protected animal.





The China Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives passed several proposals to prevent the CCP from invading Taiwan and genocide

On May 24, the newly established Special Committee on China Issues of the U.S. House of Representatives passed a number of proposals to counter the CCP’s persecution of ethnic minorities’ genocide, strengthen U.S. support for Taiwan, and deter the CCP’s invasion of Taiwan.

The CCP’s campaign to “change traditions and customs” villagers were dispersed to celebrate their elders’ birthdays

The CCP has launched a campaign of “changing customs and customs” across the country, forcibly intervening in people’s lives. Recently, a birthday banquet held by a villager in Xiuwen County, Guiyang, was forcibly canceled by local officials. More than 30 relatives and friends who came to celebrate the birthday were expelled, causing heated discussions in the public opinion. Netizens condemned the CCP for not doing business, “Which law is violated when a family celebrates an elder’s birthday?”

China‘s epidemic situation heats up, high-level inspectors wear masks to upgrade management and control of colleges and universities

The epidemic situation in various parts of the mainland has heated up again, the number of patients with the new coronavirus (CCP virus) has increased in a large number, and the epidemic control and control of colleges and universities in many places has been upgraded. The outside world has noticed that Xi Jinping and other high-level CCP officials wore masks when they went abroad for inspections recently, which aroused speculation from the outside world.

China‘s birth rate continues to decline, obstetrics suspends midwifery services

China is facing a serious population crisis. Since the beginning of this year, the birth rate of newborns in many hospitals in mainland China has continued to decline, and some hospitals have even suspended obstetric and midwifery services. Some hospital employees revealed that seven or eight babies were delivered a day in the past, but now it is only one in a few days.





Political security is higher than economics. CCP cracks down on foreign companies one after another. Li Qiang loses his voice

A few days ago, the CCP’s national security department raided the offices of foreign companies in many places. Why is the CCP doing this? Check out the analysis report.

Hebei College Student Falls to Death Bizarrely

A college student at Hebei University of Economics and Business “fell to his death” bizarrely. The school called it a “suicide.” However, he was chatting happily with his family that day without warning. The family questioned the cause of death, but all channels for finding the truth were blocked by the school, so they knelt down at the school gate and begged for help. The outside world even doubted whether the deceased was another “Hu Xinyu”.

[News talk]Cai Qifang said harshly that Xi Xuan changed “Liaozhai”?

[NTD Express]Internal Documents Expose CCP’s Cyber ​​Army to Mislead Foreign Countries

[NTD Express]CCP Hackers Attack Kenyan Government Departments

[NTD Express]CCP thugs fear the U.S. Congress held a briefing

【Current Events Scanning】Putin’s Nightmare Revealed

[NTD People’s Vision]Xi’s core fears that his successors are plotting to usurp power?

[Big Vision Cold War Observation Room]Hua Chunying out Xie Feng went to the United States to fight the fire?

[Hot Spot Interaction]Why did Biden say that Modi is the most popular? Is the Indo-Pacific situation different because of him?

[Elite Forum]Xi’an hosts the summit Xi Jinping uses dragon veins to determine the Western Regions?

[News Highlights]State media blasted three Cathay Pacific flight attendants fired

[China Forbidden News]Full version on May 24

[Global News]Full version on May 24

[Evening News]Full version on May 24

[Global Direct]Full version on May 24 (2)

[Global Direct]Full version on May 24 (1)

