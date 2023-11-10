【New Era, Strong Maritime Province】Building a Modern Marine Guangdong

Guangdong Achieves Breakthrough in Maritime Development

Guangdong, China‘s leading maritime province, has been making significant strides in achieving its goal of becoming a strong maritime province, as outlined in the important instructions by General Secretary Xi Jinping in April 2023. With the longest mainland coastline in the country and nearly 2,000 islands, Guangdong is tapping into its unique marine resource endowment to accelerate the construction of a robust maritime province.

In a bid to present the story of “New Guangdong at Sea” in the new era, a large-scale online theme publicity event titled “Looking to the Sea to See Guangdong Strongly” was recently conducted. More than 100 central, provincial, and municipal key online media reporters, experts, and scholars in the relevant marine economic field, as well as well-known Internet experts and We-media creators, visited and surveyed 14 coastal cities in Guangdong.

The visit showcased the significant progress made in strengthening counties and enriching villages through the development of marine specialty industries along the coast of Guangdong. The province has been focusing on cultivating county advantageous industries, promoting integrated development, and accelerating the formation of county industrial clusters to achieve high-quality development. Maoming, for example, has leveraged its coastal ecological resources to promote the integration of primary, secondary, and tertiary industries and has seen a substantial increase in the per capita disposable income of Tangxia Village.

In terms of aquaculture, Nansha, Guangzhou, has developed high-quality aquatic products with unique flavors and superior quality, such as Nansha blue crab and Chengyi fresh anhui. These products have become national agricultural brands, contributing to the economic growth of the region. Similarly, Chenzhou Village in Shanwei City has built a thriving oyster breeding area, while Haishan Town in Chaozhou is striving to become a modern industrial park for seawater breeding.

Furthermore, major scientific research results continue to emerge, contributing to the high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement of Guangdong. The province has been deeply implementing the innovation-driven development strategy and strengthening its regional innovation system to improve its marine economy.

The achievements made in strengthening Guangdong’s maritime development reflect the province’s commitment to achieving breakthroughs in building a new maritime Guangdong. The continuous progress in marine specialty industries, aquaculture, and scientific research is propelling Guangdong’s high-quality development and Chinese-style modernization forward. As Guangdong strengthens its position as a major maritime province, China is keen on showcasing its capabilities and advancements in maritime development on the global stage.

