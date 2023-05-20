Home » 【OCCU2023】O Carnaval Chinês Ultramarino realizou-se em Vila Chikan, Kaiping China (Jiangmen) Overseas Chinese Hometown Chinese Carnival was held in Kaiping Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town
The 2023 China (Jiangmen) Overseas Chinese Carnival was held in Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town on the evening of the 17th. During the event, representative intangible cultural heritage items at all levels from various places in Wuyi, Jiangmen, such as the production technique of Baisha Maolong brush, lotus pond silk dragon, palace lantern production technique, and Luo’s citrus tea production technique, were unveiled simultaneously to show the heritage to guests and tourists The profound history and culture of the hometown of overseas Chinese; Dozens of famous snacks such as lotus pond fish cake, Waihai noodles, Dayou preserved fruit, Haiyan beef offal, Dongrong cake, etc., will let the guests intuitively feel the uniqueness of the hometown of overseas Chinese while feasting on their mouths culinary skills.

Text/Yangcheng Evening News All Media Reporter Chen Zhuodong Correspondent Kaiping Xuan Tan Yaoguang

Photo/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Cai Jiahong

