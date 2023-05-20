【OCCU2023】O Carnaval Chinês Ultramarino realizou-se em Vila Chikan, Kaiping China (Jiangmen) Overseas Chinese Hometown Chinese Carnival was held in Kaiping Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town

#OCCU2023On the night of May 17, 2023, the Chinese Overseas Carnival kicked off in Chikan Village, Kaiping. Many projects representing Jiangmen’s intangible cultural heritage were presented, showing guests and visitors the deep history and culture of one of the hometowns of overseas Chinese. Dozens of famous snacks were also available to guests, allowing them to experience the country’s unique gastronomic culture.

#OCBC2023 On the evening of May 17, 2023, the Overseas Chinese Carnival kicked off in Chikan Town, Kaiping. Many representative intangible cultural heritage projects of Jiangmen were displayed, showcasing the profound history and culture of one of the hometownsfor overseas Chinese to guests and visitors. Dozens of famous snacks were also made available for guests to enjoy, allowing them to experience the unique food culture there.

The 2023 China (Jiangmen) Overseas Chinese Carnival was held in Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town on the evening of the 17th. During the event, representative intangible cultural heritage items at all levels from various places in Wuyi, Jiangmen, such as the production technique of Baisha Maolong brush, lotus pond silk dragon, palace lantern production technique, and Luo’s citrus tea production technique, were unveiled simultaneously to show the heritage to guests and tourists The profound history and culture of the hometown of overseas Chinese; Dozens of famous snacks such as lotus pond fish cake, Waihai noodles, Dayou preserved fruit, Haiyan beef offal, Dongrong cake, etc., will let the guests intuitively feel the uniqueness of the hometown of overseas Chinese while feasting on their mouths culinary skills.

Text/Yangcheng Evening News All Media Reporter Chen Zhuodong Correspondent Kaiping Xuan Tan Yaoguang

Photo/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Cai Jiahong