【OCCU2023】OCCU2023teve início a 17 de Maio em Jiangmen Overseas Chinese Gather in Jiangmen, 2023 Overseas Chinese Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Conference will be held on May 17

On May 17, the 2023 Overseas Chinese Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Conference was held in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province. A total of about 700 guests from 90 countries and regions were invited to attend the conference. With the theme of “Gathering Overseas Chinese Forces to Realize Dreams in the Greater Bay Area”, the conference invited overseas Chinese elites from various fields such as economy, politics, science and technology, culture, education, and media to gather together to understand the new changes in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and to contribute to the development of the Greater Bay Area. The world sends a positive signal of the high-quality development of China and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Text/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Tan Zheng Wang Manqi Zeng Xiao Chen Zhuodong

Video/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Cai Jiahong Li Jiewen