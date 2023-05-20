Home » 【OCCU2023】OCCU2023teve início a 17 de Maio em Jiangmen Overseas Chinese Gather in Jiangmen, 2023 Overseas Chinese Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Conference will be held on May 17
News

【OCCU2023】OCCU2023teve início a 17 de Maio em Jiangmen Overseas Chinese Gather in Jiangmen, 2023 Overseas Chinese Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Conference will be held on May 17

by admin

#OCCU2023OCCU2023 kicked off on May 17 in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province. Around 700 guests from 90 countries and regions were invited to attend the conference. Chinese elites from various fields, including economics, politics, science and technology, culture, education and media, gathered to learn more about new developments in the Greater Bay Area and to send a positive signal to the world on high-intensity development. quality from the Greater Bay Area and China.

#OCBC2023 OCBC2023 kicked off on May 17 in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province. About 700 guests from 90 countries and regions were invited to attend the conference. Chinese elites from various fields, including economics, politics, science and technology, culture, education, and media, gathered to learn more about the new developments in the Greater Bay Area and to send a positive signal to the world about the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area and China.

On May 17, the 2023 Overseas Chinese Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Conference was held in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province. A total of about 700 guests from 90 countries and regions were invited to attend the conference. With the theme of “Gathering Overseas Chinese Forces to Realize Dreams in the Greater Bay Area”, the conference invited overseas Chinese elites from various fields such as economy, politics, science and technology, culture, education, and media to gather together to understand the new changes in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and to contribute to the development of the Greater Bay Area. The world sends a positive signal of the high-quality development of China and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

See also  A reprint of the "Canzoniere" of 1890 illegally stolen returned to the Isontina State Library of Gorizia

Text/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Tan Zheng Wang Manqi Zeng Xiao Chen Zhuodong

Video/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Cai Jiahong Li Jiewen

You may also like

Register now: The Microsoft Build is coming to...

Rice pudding! Learn how to prepare this typical...

Public policy of religious freedom, was socialized in...

Cai Qi intervened?Li Haoshi’s humiliation of the army...

Hungarian mountaineers triggered nocturnal alpine action

Appearance

ELN burned two buses

Mecklenburger Seen Runde: cycling event on the lake...

‘Longtime dream come true’: ‘Older American woman marries...

Miami Heat take Boston again and escape 2-0...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy