The new Star Wars is coming, the CCP counterattacks the US Starlink

Beijing time on Wednesday (March 1), the Chinese Communist Party media “Global Times” announced that the construction of China‘s ultra-low orbit satellite constellation is about to start, and the first satellite launch conditions will be met in September this year. This means that the star chain war between China and the United States has begun.

The Global Times quoted an official from the Second Academy of Aerospace Science and Industry of China as saying that while low-Earth usually refers to any altitude below 1,000 kilometers, China‘s plan will consist of satellites operating at an ultra-low orbit altitude of 150-300 kilometers above the ground. Because this can effectively reduce the cost of satellite development and launch, improve the efficiency of information acquisition and transmission, and is suitable for mass production and high-density launch of satellites.

This set of ultra-low-orbit satellite constellations was developed by the General Department of Space Engineering under the Second Academy of China Aerospace Science and Industry. Song Xiaoming, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and president of the Second Academy of China Aerospace Science and Industry, told the Global Times that this is part of the global plan of the CCP authorities.

“In today’s world, the competition in the field of science and technology is becoming more and more prominent. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to accelerate the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy. Taking self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology as the strategic support for national development, during the ’14th Five-Year Plan’ period, my country proposed to build a global coverage, efficient Operational remote sensing space infrastructure system”. In the face of urgent needs such as higher resolution, shorter revisit cycle and faster transmission speed, the institute should “carry out the construction of ultra-low orbit satellite constellations, achieve detection performance comparable to traditional orbit satellite systems at a lower cost, and fully The number of satellites obtains a time response performance that exceeds that of traditional orbits, supports constellation construction and application efficiency with satellite rapid batch manufacturing and launch capabilities, creates an ultra-low orbit space infrastructure featuring more, faster, better and less expensive, and incubates satellite information to directly serve the public new industrial ecology”.

Putting aside the mystification and self-promotion of the party culture, this means to achieve low-cost, high-performance, and fast global coverage like Musk as soon as possible.

From the Russia-Ukraine war last year to the present, the United States’ Starlink has had a great impact on the war. Musk shipped about 20,000 sets of receiving antennas and routers to Ukraine. After the Russian missile attack, Ukraine’s key services were restored. . It helps small UAVs transmit real-time information on the battlefield from the front to the rear, and also allows the headquarters to easily direct attacks.

The “Global Times” report, although emphasizing the resolution and remote sensing technology of ultra-low orbit satellites, also talked about their role in reconnaissance and warfare. “In the face of random emergencies such as local conflicts or natural disasters, ultra-low-orbit satellites can respond quickly and obtain high-resolution image data in a short period of time, thereby improving the ability to obtain information on hotspot sensitive areas. The application value is high and the potential is huge. .”

Of course, this reminds people of the CCP’s spy balloons, as well as “hot and sensitive areas” such as US military bases and Ukraine.

However, such veiled wording is in stark contrast to the Chinese Communist Party’s PLA scholars’ naked call not long ago that “must destroy” Musk’s Starlink plan.

In May last year, the Chinese Communist Party’s military research journal “Modern Defense Technology” published a paper stating that China needs to develop tracking and monitoring capabilities and can destroy every Starlink satellite in Earth orbit. The research, conducted by the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Communication Technology, claims to use a “combination of soft kill and hard kill” methods to disable some Starlink satellites and destroy Starlink’s operating system.

The paper’s lead author, Ren Yuanzhen, is affiliated with the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunications, which is part of the PLA Strategic Support Force. This is the main military service of the CCP in outer space operations. It also runs China‘s manned and unmanned spaceflight programs.

The paper also mentions that the authorities need to find a way to counter the entire Starlink system rather than just individual satellites, develop super-capable space surveillance satellites that include surveillance of the Starlink system, improve interception and analysis of data in transit, and expand satellite Lethality. But the researchers did not elaborate on the method of the attack.

In February of this year, a team led by Xu Can, an associate professor at the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Aerospace Engineering University, published a paper in the Chinese journal “Command Control and Simulation” and also talked about building a Chinese version of a huge satellite network in low-Earth orbit to suppress the American Starlink. (Starlink)’s satellite Internet network, close-range monitoring of Starlink satellites, and even laser attacks and cyber attacks on them.

The screenshot of the paper that you see is a little dark, which is because the paper has attracted international attention, the original text has been deleted by the authorities, and the Internet archive has also been disturbed.

Xu Can pointed out that this project, called “GW”, will deploy 12,992 low-orbit network satellites by the newly established “China Satellite Network Group” company.

They believe that the Starlink project is to “stake land” in the low orbit of the earth to seize orbital resources and frequency resources. In response, China should deploy China‘s giant constellation in orbits where the Starlink constellation has not yet been deployed, and take the lead in other orbital altitudes. and advantages, forming a “suppression” of the Starlink constellation.

They also suggested that China should develop a “soft-kill” response to Starlink, which can use lasers, high-power microwaves, and other methods to damage the reconnaissance payloads that Starlink satellites may carry. Since Starlink satellites have the characteristics of “inter-satellite interconnection” and the provision of Internet communication services, the researchers suggest that interference methods such as network intrusion and network control be used on Starlink satellites to paralyze the Starlink network.

So, can the CCP destroy Musk’s Starlink? Rick Fisher, a senior fellow at the Center for International Assessment and Strategy, previously wrote that China may not be able to shoot down enough satellites today, but it has the potential to destroy much of this growing mega-constellation.

But SpaceX has a way of making the Chinese military’s mission very difficult. For example, the reusable Falcon-9 launch vehicle can launch up to about 53 Starlink satellites at a time. And the more powerful Starship (Starship) reusable launcher, with a payload of 100 tons, has the potential to launch more than 300 Starlink satellites at a time.

And, Musk may be ready to go far. In a Twitter discussion on June 5 last year, Musk proposed “building more than a thousand starships (interstellar spacecraft) to transport life to Mars.” If realized, this would be enough to rewrite the Starlink project.

Starships can also launch large numbers of satellites into higher orbits, which is more difficult and expensive for the Communists. In addition, relatively inexpensive modifications to Starlink satellites, such as adding very lightweight, highly reflective “umbrellas” to reflect laser attacks, or slightly increasing the power of their electric thrusters, could improve emergency maneuvers to avoid communist forces s attack.

In any case, judging from the CCP’s series of actions, the new “Star Wars” between China and the United States has kicked off.

In 2020, China Star Network Corporation submitted to the International Telecommunication Union an application for a constellation plan code-named “GW” (the pinyin abbreviation of “State Grid”), which includes at least 12,992 satellites. Chinese media reported that China is expected to launch an average of more than 180 satellites per year from 2023 to 2030, and more than 3,000 satellites per year from 2033 to 2035.

In the last “Star Wars,” the United States and the Soviet Union faced off. Finally, the communist Soviet Union collapsed. So, in this new “Star Wars”, what will be the result of the competition between the two sides? let us wait and see.

Behind the “Voluntary” Kidney Transplantation of Preterm Babies in China’s Hidden “High Technology”

In the past two days, a piece of news has made many netizens feel uneasy.

On February 27, The Paper (www.thepaper.cn) reported that a reporter from the newspaper learned from Renji Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine that in recent years, the hospital and Shanghai Children’s Medical Center have been making breakthroughs in kidney transplant donors. At the limit of young age and low body weight, he successfully completed kidney transplantation for premature infants including two cases of extremely low body weight (<1.2kg).

Their results were published in the American Journal of Transplantation, an authoritative organ transplantation journal in the world. According to the report, “this will provide an important clinical basis for using similar donors and expanding the source of donor kidneys in the future.”

The thesis is based on two cases of kidney transplantation from premature babies to adults performed by Renji Hospital in 2020 and 2021. Netizens noticed that the official wording was “kidney voluntarily donated by an unfortunate premature girl”, and reminded them to “be careful when taking pregnancy tests in the future”.

Netizens also exclaimed, commenting:

“Will there be breeders in the future”, “I thought cord blood was the bottom line, but I didn’t expect sperm and egg cells to be”, “Voluntary”, “It’s creepy to listen to”, “Totally evil”, “Leek yellow is also valuable”, “It has successfully expanded the scope of the human mine”…

According to common medical knowledge, human organs will die within a few hours after leaving the human body. And unless the organ is in the baby’s body and remains healthy, there won’t be enough time to complete the process of donation, waiting for matching and surgery. For example, the second operation at Renji Hospital took nearly 10 hours from the trimming of the baby’s kidney to the transplantation.

But here lies a paradox: If the baby is healthy, why transplant? If unhealthy and die soon, how can there be enough time to complete the work of convincing parents to agree to donate and complete matching?

The Paper also reported that “Renji Hospital has successfully performed 22 (died) newborn kidney transplants.” This means that the hospital’s technology is very advanced, but with such a large number, it is impossible not to pay close attention to it. Thinking of extreme fear.

Where did these organs come from? Such a young child cannot fill out the donation certificate and complete the registration in the official so-called “organ donation system”. Then, he must complete the work of persuading parents, parental consent, hospital registration, other personnel matching, and doctor harvesting, unless it is brain death. There is a long waiting time, such as the so-called “severe anoxic encephalopathy passed away” in January 2021, otherwise it is almost impossible.

But how could it be such a coincidence that there are so many brain dead?

In fact, there are far more infant organ donors in China than Renji Hospital. In 2021, the 42nd issue of the “Chinese Journal of Organ Transplantation” in mainland China published a review of 22 cases of double kidney transplantation from single-center young infants to adults at the Tongji Hospital of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan.

The time of this paper is from July 2013 to October 2017. The average age of 22 children was (2.9+-1.7) months, and 15 cases were younger than 3 months.

In fact, everyone has already understood that such cases are rarely seen in foreign countries because the source of organs is scarce. If the child has died, it is too late for transplantation. What’s more, who would slavishly persuade a parent who is about to lose a child to donate?

However, the CCP media regards these cases as technical achievements. For example, as early as July 2019, the “Changjiang Daily” under the Wuhan Municipal Committee of the CCP touted similar operations, and mentioned some plots related to organ matching. According to the report, Ms. Zhang, in her forties, transplanted the kidney of a child who weighed only 1.3 kilograms at Wuhan Union Medical College Hospital in 2018. At that time, she was diagnosed that she could only survive with a kidney transplant. “Fortunately, through the ‘China Human Organ Allocation and Sharing System’, she obtained a matching donor, but it was a pediatric kidney donor weighing only 1.3 kg.” . Because Ms. Zhang was worried that the baby’s kidneys were too small, the doctor patiently explained to her and sought her consent.

In January 2022, the local media in Tianjin also reported that Tianjin First Central Hospital “successfully” completed an 8-month-old child’s combined liver and kidney transplantation, and proudly announced that “the patient is the youngest liver transplant in China so far.” combined kidney transplant recipients”.

We cannot verify the authenticity of these operations one by one, but one thing is clear. The consensus of the international community is that the CCP is suspected of harvesting organs from living Falun Gong practitioners, Uighurs, underground Christian churches, and Chinese petitioners. The above-mentioned hospitals are all suspected of participating in live harvesting due to a large amount of evidence.

In September 2022, the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) also issued a statement completely prohibiting the publication of any research papers on organ transplantation from China.

Many netizens realize that behind all this is the evil system of the CCP.

For example, someone said: “It looks absurd, but if it is the decision made by the secretaries, it would not be absurd at all.” Yes, under the leadership of the CCP, this cannibalistic country has pushed cannibalism to a new level.”

Yesterday, I mentioned that the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed as many as 14 bills against the CCP, including the “Prohibition of Live Organ Harvesting Act”, which obliges the U.S. government to report organizations and individuals who harvest organs from living people and impose comprehensive sanctions.

So, when will this horrific crime be revealed to the world, and when will those perpetrators be punished?

