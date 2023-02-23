The implementation of a major project of an industrial innovation chain in our province was launched

Strengthen scientific and technological innovation and cultivate a tea industry worth 100 billion yuan

Huasheng Online, February 22 (all media reporter Wang Mingjun) The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Science and Technology today that the major project of the provincial industrial innovation chain “Key Technology Innovation and Demonstration of Hunan’s 100 Billion Tea Industry Chain” has recently been officially launched. The project is led by Liu Zhonghua, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and professor of Hunan Agricultural University, and the implementation period is 3 years.

Based on the major scientific and technological needs of healthy, coordinated, sustainable and high-quality development of the 100 billion tea industry chain in our province, the project conducts research on resources, technology, equipment and products in the core links of the “Colorful Hunan Tea” industry chain, and builds a tea garden production , Tea deep processing, high-value utilization of tea resources, tea quality monitoring and other core link technology systems and popularize and apply.

According to reports, Hunan is a major tea-producing province. The provincial party committee and the provincial government attach great importance to the development of the tea industry, and have identified it as one of the top ten agricultural advantages and characteristic 100-billion-dollar industries that the province will focus on. The deployment and implementation of the “Key Technology Innovation and Demonstration of Hunan 100 Billion Tea Industry Chain” project will consolidate the production of tea gardens in our province, strengthen tea processing, and extend the utilization of tea resources. It is of great significance to continue to promote rural revitalization.

Related Topic: Steady Growth, Promoting Development and Strengthening Confidence