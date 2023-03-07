

Last month, it became a fait accompli with the US and South Korean government NCND

“To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance, the defense pledge will be emphasized”

Biden’s second state guest invitation… 12 years after MB

Only the schedule for the state dinner was announced… After Kim Dae-jung and MB, a speech at the Congress

In addition to security, bilateral AI

Cooperation between Korea, the U.S. and Japan will be strengthened if past issues are resolved at the Korea-Japan summit in March

▲ On May 21 of last year, US President Joe Biden and President Yoon Seok-yeol held a Korea-US summit at the Presidential Office Building in Yongsan. (Provided by the Office of the President)

President Yoon Seok-yeol will pay a state visit to the United States on the 26th of next month.

The White House said in a statement on the 7th (local time) by spokeswoman Carine Jean-Pierre, “President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited President Yun and First Lady Kim Kun-hee to the United States on the 26th of next month in the form of a state visit. did,” he said.

While National Security Office Director Kim Seong-han was visiting the US from the 5th to coordinate the Korea-US summit, the White House announced President Yoon’s planned state visit.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that the White House was preparing for a state dinner for President Yoon in April. At the time, the Yongsan Office of the President and the Korean government said, “This is not the official position of the US administration,” and the US government did not take any particular position. In fact, the state visit in April has been considered a fait accompli because it was a ‘NCND (neither positive nor negative response)’ response.

The White House said, “This summit is to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance this year, and it is also very important for promoting peace, stability and prosperity in both countries and in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.” We will emphasize the importance of the alliance and the unwavering U.S. defense commitment to South Korea, and we will discuss a common will to deepen and expand political, economic, security, and people-to-people solidarity.”

President Yoon’s state visit will be the second for President Biden after taking office after French President Emmanuel Macron. In addition, a state visit by a Korean president to the United States will be the first in 12 years since former President Lee Myung-bak.

A state visit is the highest level of courtesy for a foreign leader and includes a summit meeting, honor guard review, official welcome ceremony, salute firing, state dinner, high-ranking welcome and farewell ceremony. What is noteworthy is whether or not President Yoon will address the US Congress. Former President Lee received a security briefing at the Pentagon and gave a speech at a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress and the House of Representatives for the first time in 13 years since former President Kim Dae-jung.

It is currently unknown whether he will address the U.S. Congress. The White House only explained that it was a “schedule that includes a state dinner, etc.”

The main agenda of the Korea-US summit is expected to be security issues as it marks the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance. Earlier, Foreign Minister Park Jin, who visited the US last month to coordinate the Korea-US talks, also discussed with Secretary of State Tony Blincoln the effectiveness of extended deterrence and blocking illegal financing from North Korea.

Space development, which President Yoon is giving strength to by announcing a space economy roadmap, is also expected to rise to the agenda. On the 2nd, Minister Park met with NASA Director Bill Nelson to discuss ways to cooperate. In addition, it is expected that cooperation in cutting-edge core technologies such as quantum and artificial intelligence (AI) will be discussed.

In addition, the Korea-U.S. summit is expected to serve as an opportunity to further strengthen cooperation between Korea, the U.S. and Japan, given that the South Korean government has formalized a solution to the forced labor issue. According to Japanese media, talks between South Korea and Japan are expected to be held on the 16th and 17th, so past issues such as forced labor may be settled within this month. Following the Korea-U.S. summit next month, the Korea-US-Japan summit will be held in succession at the G7 summit held in Hiroshima, Japan in May.