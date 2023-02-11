Original title: “Weekend Weather | Heavy fog + rain and snow + strong wind to cool down, keep warm and travel safely! “

heavy fog

The day before yesterday (February 9) from 20:00 to yesterday (February 10) at 06:00

Sanmenxia, ​​Jiyuan, Luoyang, Pingdingshan,

Some counties and cities in Nanyang, Xinyang and other places appeared

Dense fog with visibility less than 500 meters, local strong fog

rain/snow

Today (11th)Night to 12th

There will be moderate rain in some counties and cities in the east and south; light rain in other counties and cities will turn to sleet or light snow, and moderate to heavy snow in some high-altitude mountainous areas.

The 13th

There will be light rain or sleet in some counties and cities in the west and south.

14th

There will be light rain or sleet in the west.

windy cooling

affected by cold air

Night of the 11th to daytime of the 13th

Most of the province’s northerly winds are 4 to 5

Gust around level 7

The temperature dropped by 4 to 6 degrees compared with the previous period

Weather forecast for the next seven days

Source: Forecast by Henan Provincial Meteorological Observatory at 12 o’clock on February 10, 2023

Provincial Forecast

Today (11th) during the day, the province is cloudy with light rain, and there is sleet or light snow in the high-altitude mountainous areas in the west and northwest.

Today (11th) morning, some counties and cities in the west and south are foggy.

From the night of today (11th) to the 12th, the entire province will be cloudy, with moderate rain in some counties and cities in the east and south; light rain in other counties and cities will turn to sleet or light snow, and moderate to heavy snow in some high-altitude mountainous areas.

Affected by the cold air, from the night of the 11th to the daytime of the 13th, most of the province’s northerly winds were 4 to 5, with gusts of around 7, and the temperature dropped 4 to 6 degrees compared with the previous period.

On the 13th, it was cloudy in the west and south, and some counties and cities had light rain or sleet; other counties and cities were cloudy.

On the 14th, it was cloudy in the west, with local light rain or sleet; other counties and cities were cloudy and sunny.

On the 15th, the province was cloudy and sunny.

On the 16th, the whole province turned from cloudy to overcast, and most counties and cities turned to light rain, with sleet in the western mountainous areas.

Zhengzhou, the provincial capital

Today (11th), cloudy with light rain.

On the 12th, it was cloudy, light rain turned to sleet, northeasterly winds were 4 to 5, and gusts were around 7.