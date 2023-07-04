與, in the announcement of the IAEA, “Japan’s new phase of contaminated water…Democratic Party, stop ghost story politics”

▲ Kang Min-guk, chief spokesman for People’s Power, is briefing at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul on the afternoon of the 6th. 2023.06.06. [email protected] (Newsis)

On the 4th, the power of the people urged the Democratic Party to “stop ghost story politics” in connection with the conclusion that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concluded that the plan to discharge contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan meets international safety standards.

Kang Min-guk, chief spokesman for People’s Power, said in a commentary on the day, “Even if an issue acknowledged through thorough verification by various domestic experts as well as the international community is propaganda for political strife without any scientific basis, no one will listen, and it will only cause international disgrace. only,” he said. Previously, the IAEA released a report containing these details on its website on the same day. The Democratic Party has defined Japan’s plan to discharge contaminated water from Fukushima as ‘marine terrorism of nuclear-contaminated water’ and is making all-out efforts to stop it.

Chief Spokesperson Kang said, “Since it is the result of nearly two years of work by the IAEA TF (Task Force), which consists of top experts in the field of nuclear power from 11 countries, we, as a pivotal country in the international community, must humbly accept the results.” Based on this, we will have to respond calmly to Japan’s discharge of contaminated water in the future.”

He said, “It is no exaggeration to say that the Fukushima contaminated water issue has reached a new phase.” He pointed out, “I don’t believe in an independent organization, so where is the absurd absurdity of referring it to the UN General Assembly?”

He continued, “As the results of the verification by international organizations have come out, the Democratic Party must stop ghost story politics and put their heads together on follow-up measures only for public safety.” We will do our best to take follow-up measures.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

